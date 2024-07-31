After taking a closer look and comparing Izzy and Silva's MW record, there is no doubt that Izzy is the MW GOAT.

Izzy still has by far the best record at MW. Silva may have more wins, but he fought in a terrible era. I mean, he has low level wins over the likes of Patrick Cote, Leites,Travis Lutter, Maia, Chris leben, Okami, Marquardt etc. Now, take a look at Izzy's record and you will see that 90% of his wins are against high level fighters.
Truth is, Anderson's MW era sucked. It was filled with low level fighters. MW division has come a long way since then. None of the above fighters will make it to the top 10 in today MW division.
