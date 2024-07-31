After taking a closer look and comparing Izzy and Silva's MW record, there is no doubt that Izzy is the MW GOAT.

Izzy still has by far the best record at MW. Silva may have more wins, but he fought in a terrible era. I mean, he has low level wins over the likes of Patrick Cote, Leites,Travis Lutter, Maia, Chris leben, Okami, Marquardt etc. Now, take a look at Izzy's record and you will see that 90% of his wins are against high level fighters.

Truth is, Anderson's MW era sucked. It was filled with low level fighters. MW division has come a long way since then. None of the above fighters will make it to the top 10 in today MW division.
 
Izzy still has by far the best record at MW. Silva may have more wins, but he fought in a terrible era. I mean, he has low level wins over the likes of Patrick Cote, Leites,Travis Lutter, Maia, Chris leben, Okami, Marquardt etc. Now, take a look at Izzy's record and you will see that 90% of his wins are against high level fighters.

Truth is, Anderson's MW era sucked. It was filled with low level fighters. MW division has come a long way since then. None of the above fighters will make it to the top 10 in today MW division.
Who are these top tier MW prospects?
MW is still trash.
Whittaker is a good fighter, but I've never thought of him as a legend, he is good for the MW division, because it's so shallow.
Romero was old as dirt, and Izzy was running all fight, and that was an all time stinker.
Paulo is a middling average fighter, just gets hype because he is a bodybuilder
Vettori is an average fighter
Gastelum is a bum
Brunson is a middling fighter, average.
Who else?
 
Who are these top tier MW prospects?
MW is still trash.
Whittaker is a good fighter, but I've never thought of him as a legend, he is good for the MW division, because it's so shallow.
Romero was old as dirt, and Izzy was running all fight, and that was an all time stinker.
Paulo is a middling average fighter, just gets hype because he is a bodybuilder
Vettori is an average fighter
Gastelum is a bum
Brunson is a middling fighter, average.
Who else?
Alex, Cannonier
 
Andersons UFC unbeaten run was like twice as long and he was typically much more dominant and impressive in his wins. Hendo and Vitor were as good as (arguably better than) anyone Izzy has ever faced too.
 
Average? Middling? This Brunson disrespect is ridiculous. The guy is was consistent TOP 10- TOP 5 MW. Thats not middling. The overwhelming majority of fighters never get ranked
Yea, top 10 middleweight prospect is AVG, because MW division is trash. See the logic?
 
Imagine Adesanya getting dropped twice and outstruck my Chael. Imagine Adesanya going to -ARGUABLY- draw decision against Maia, in a fight that was exclusively on the feet.
Chael would have smoked Adesanya

Maia probably would too

Did you see even watch Anderson fight Maia? He was hiding behind the ref mocking his opponent
 
Cannonier is not average. He is a consistent TOP 10 -TOP 5 MW

Stop using the word average. You obviously don’t know what it means
yea, coming from izzy's biggest nut licker...OK. Cannonier is average - he lost to every goodish fighter he has ever faced, all of them inmw division are average, there are like 3 fighters that can be considered good or above. All of these guys in other divisions(ww and below) would struggle to crack top ten .
 
