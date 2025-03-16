  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Marvin Vettori being a top 5 MW for 5 years and got a title shot shows how HORRIFIC that era of MW was when Izzy and Rob were the top dawgs

Marvin being top 5 for years and getting a title shot shows how garbage that era of MW was. He is not good at anything striking or grappling, mid athlete, one of the worst finishers of all time I think his last one was during the Obama administration. Roman won the 1st fight too should have had it 29-28. Rob beat the piss out of him. Cannonier pushing 40 recorded the most significant strikes landed in a MW fight against him. Roman dominated most of the rematch now. Marvin's last CLEAN win was fucking Paulo Costa in 2021 LMAO.

He just has one of the best chins ever he is tough as shit but that's literally it no power, no speed, no technique.

A Marvin Vettori is a top 15-20 ranked guy AT BEST in any half decent division. Fact that he was top 5 for years shows how HORRENDOUS that era of MW was.

Now we finally have the MW division BACK.

Dricus, Khamzat, Imavov, Caio, Sean, Fluffy, Roman, Brendan, Bo, Pyfer, Kopylov, Robocop, Iron Turtle, Bruno, Aliskerov, Malkoun.

Izzy and Rob were great in their prime and the top 2 by far but their era of MW was dogshit with the talent they competed against. They wouldn't have had near the same success with this crop of MW talent. Izzy already getting rekt left and right don't be surprised if same happens to Rob. There are no more Marvins or Costas to pad their record against.
 
Brother, it's 2025...you know that? This rant was weird and bizarre. His biggest asset is his toughness and always has been.

Marvin was never a world beater brother and you'd be hard pressed to find someone who ever thought he was.

News flash also, Izzy is older and people have peaks to their career. I know this is insane, but everyone has different primes. You are arguing against no one and reframing common sense as groundbreaking news, like this is a revelation for you.
 
Its a realization of how bad that era of MW was that just being top and having a great chin was enough for Marvin to be top 5 for years but 2025 Marvin is the same fighter. There is nothing he got worse at his chin is just as iron as ever. MW division just got a lot better compared to the shit it was from 2019-2023
 
Almost every thread from TS: "I hate fucking everything after the fact, and everyone sucks.", lol.
 
Vettori was on a 5 fight win streak going into his title shot. His best wins in that time were Holland and Hermanson.
Vettori beat Holland one fight removed from his best run in MMA and Hermanson was also ranked pretty high then, though both had lost their last fights.

Vettori got a shot because Izzy was lapping the division and he edged a round of ground control in Izzys second fight.
Vettori then stayed ranked by only fighting 5 x in 4 years. He will be outside the top 10 now where he belongs. He will start dropping fights to up and comers.

Over ranked but he has only fought ranked guys for years now.
 
Holland was never good @ MW. He's always been BULLIED with his toothpick frame. Marvin couldn't even finish him over 5 and was hurt LOL

Look at what real dangerous MWs like Khamzat, Roman, Brendan and Reinier did to Holland @ MW. 1 round pulverizations. Jack was a real good win though but his only one in that streak. MW Holland, Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez WW Cezar Ferreira is a horrendous streak.

I'm not saying Marvin's shot was undeserved at the time. It just shows how little talent the top of MW had those years compared to now that he was the best option.
 
I agree. The division was basically boring from the first time Izzy beat Rob until Pereira became involved. Once Pereira moved up- the next generation of middleweights was finally ready. It went from being one of the worst divisions to being one of the better ones in the last three years or so.
 
khalid-you-smart.gif
 
