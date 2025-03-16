Marvin Vettori being a top 5 MW for 5 years and got a title shot shows how HORRIFIC that era of MW was when Izzy and Rob were the top dawgs

Marvin being top 5 for years and getting a title shot shows how garbage that era of MW was. He is not good at anything striking or grappling, mid athlete, one of the worst finishers of all time I think his last one was during the Obama administration. Roman won the 1st fight too should have had it 29-28. Rob beat the piss out of him. Cannonier pushing 40 recorded the most significant strikes landed in a MW fight against him. Roman dominated most of the rematch now. Marvin's last CLEAN win was fucking Paulo Costa in 2021 LMAO.



He just has one of the best chins ever he is tough as shit but that's literally it no power, no speed, no technique.



A Marvin Vettori is a top 15-20 ranked guy AT BEST in any half decent division. Fact that he was top 5 for years shows how HORRENDOUS that era of MW was.



Now we finally have the MW division BACK.



Dricus, Khamzat, Imavov, Caio, Sean, Fluffy, Roman, Brendan, Bo, Pyfer, Kopylov, Robocop, Iron Turtle, Bruno, Aliskerov, Malkoun.



Izzy and Rob were great in their prime and the top 2 by far but their era of MW was dogshit with the talent they competed against. They wouldn't have had near the same success with this crop of MW talent. Izzy already getting rekt left and right don't be surprised if same happens to Rob. There are no more Marvins or Costas to pad their record against.