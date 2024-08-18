So Can We Stop With the "Izzy is as good as Anderson" Nonsense Now?

Silva, Whittaker, Romero and Costa within a year year and a half is very comparable - opposition talent wise - as any period in Anderson's career (the Franklin to Hendo period) so I don't think it's outrageous to make a comparison but I agree that Anderson's legacy will 100% be stronger and longer lasting than Adesanya's. Israel is a very good fighter, but he's just that.. Anderson was changing how people think about the sport and very few can achieve that, whatever their records ultimately say