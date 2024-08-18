So Can We Stop With the "Izzy is as good as Anderson" Nonsense Now?

Silva, Whittaker, Romero and Costa within a year year and a half is very comparable - opposition talent wise - as any period in Anderson's career (the Franklin to Hendo period) so I don't think it's outrageous to make a comparison but I agree that Anderson's legacy will 100% be stronger and longer lasting than Adesanya's. Israel is a very good fighter, but he's just that.. Anderson was changing how people think about the sport and very few can achieve that, whatever their records ultimately say
 
izzy is a cheat, grabbed the fence 3 times this fight, kicking crotch as well

no class

glad he lost
 
IBeLurkin said:
For years I've had to sit here and listen to new fans try to claim that Izzy is the best MW of all time.

Are we done with that shit yet?
Click to expand...
We knew he wasn't as good when Izzy fought old man Silva way back when. Now take Izzy and make him 40 something years old, then have him fight an in his prime Silva, see what would happen.
 
Poor TS he has to "hear" opinikns he doesn't agree with. The horror!
 
Reach Finesse said:
Call me when Izzy loses to Ryo Chonan
Click to expand...
Was that during Anderson's title reign?
Because Izzy got destroyed by weak ass Strickland in the middle of his title reign.

Call me when Izzy actually keeps his UFC title for a couple fights without getting beat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
This is likely the last time we see izzy fight
2
Replies
26
Views
379
El Fernas
El Fernas
Fatback96
The amount of Izzy fan’s cope is insane
Replies
18
Views
681
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,396
Messages
56,050,910
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top