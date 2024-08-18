Izzy reigned over a weak MW era where the only other elite fighter (Rob) was a perfect style matchup for him

bloated WW Kelvin (has a losing record @ MW)
Tavares
Costa
Alex
Marvin
45yo Yoel
38yo Cannonier

NONE of them had good submission grappling to threaten him. Izzy a kickboxer mostly had to worry about other strikers. Yoel was an Olympic wrestler but everyone knows he feel in love with his striking and barely grappled near the end of his career and Yoel still arguably won.

Ancient Brunson wasnt even top 10 in a real MW era yet 37yo he was top 5 and in a title eliminator with 38yo Cannonier.

F5xZ3eJXIAA9Sao


Izzy gets killed in this MW era and never makes top 5. He loses to most of those fighters prime for prime. Even Tim Kennedy is a nightmare matchup for him.

Rob was the PERFECT style matchup for him. Height, reach, counterstriking and Rob isnt a great offensive wrestler yet Rob still arguably won the rematch. Izzy was a great MW but never close to GOAT. If he sticks around the more well rounded MWs like Dricus, Borralho, Khamzat we see emerging now have more of the well rounded skillsets of the great MW era of the 2010s MW which Izzy missed. He had timing on his side for hsi reign.
 
King of shit mountain when all the mw grapplers didn't grapple 🤮🤮🤮
People really defended him just letting Jan lay on him.
 
He would have won that fight if he didn’t make a dumb mistake… he was cruising to another W
 
flektarn said:
King of shit mountain when all the mw grapplers didn't grapple 🤮🤮🤮
There weren't any good MW grapplers during his reign at top 10. Marvin is not a good grappler lol and he might be the best he fought.

Andre Muniz people were saying might have been a threat to Izzy with his submission skills that's how dire the division was.
 
How good is Israel Pakistanya in retrospect? Lets look at Izzy's resume:
  • Marvin Victor - mentally ill person who can't put up shorts right without external help. Twice the decision.
    default_metal.gif
  • Brad Tavares - AFK NPC UFC-character. Exists just to make opponents records better. Decision.
    default_metalhead.gif
  • Derek Brunson - top15 steward who was beaten by half of the roster.
    default_fuckyea.gif
  • Anderson Silva. Struggled against 62 years old on one leg. Some random youtuber KO'ed Silva but Izzy didnt.
    default_petro.gif
  • Kelvin Gastelum - bloated welterweight with one combo in his arsenal exposed and almost killed the fraud.
    default_lolpalm.gif
  • Bobbert Weedtaker - welterweight who lost to afk Steven Thompson via KO, completely worn out after 10 rounds with Romero.
    default_metalhead.gif
  • Yoel Romero - 73 years old. Runawanya ran away whole fight and was gifted a decision.
    default_rickroll.gif
  • Paulo Costa - brazilian bodybuilder and influencer from social media.
    default_metal.gif
  • Jan Blazkowicz. First legit opponent who made Izzy look easy. His win was discredited due to the bout been at LHW.
    default_rickroll.gif
  • Jared Cannonier - construction worker who does mma part time. Decision.
    default_lolpray.gif
  • Alex Pereira. Second legit opponent who sent Izzy into Netherrealm. Whole fight Adesanya was backpedaling and getting points but doing no damage and absorbing huge amount of damage himself.
  • Alex Pereira 2: Izzy getting ripped apart since 0:00 until Alexes overconfidence leads to a fluke KO. UFC protected Adesanya from trilogy offering Alex a run in LHW.
  • Sean Strickland. Meme welterweight with boston crab boxing mops the floor with "genius striker of MW" for 25 minutes
    default_lolpalm.gif
Adesanya was interested in fighting: Darren Till (1-3 welterweight), Uriah Hall (17-11 career), Jamala Hill
default_petro.gif

Adesanya refused to fight or even answer a question if he is interested in fighting: Khamzat Chimaev (13-0), Alex Pereira (3rd mma bout), DDP (before he became a champion)

Fraudesanya's reign was in the weakest division at the time among welterweights or mma part-timers. Grappling is non-existent in mw neither in Adesanya's skillset. His fights were always backpedal counter-strike oriented up to decision, heavily relying on reach and/or size advantage.
 
surgeyou1 said:
I hate this "fighter who lost was never good" shit
Izzy was always good he was never "MW GOAT" that is what this thread is countering. He had a favorable era of styles. Didn't have to deal with elite well rounded MWs like a prime Chris, Luke, Jacare, Saucy or current era like Khamzat, Borralho, Dricus now we just saw.
 
bng said:
How good is Israel Pakistanya in retrospect? Lets look at Izzy's resume:
  • Marvin Victor - mentally ill person who can't put up shorts right without external help. Twice the decision.
    default_metal.gif
  • Brad Tavares - AFK NPC UFC-character. Exists just to make opponents records better. Decision.
    default_metalhead.gif
  • Derek Brunson - top15 steward who was beaten by half of the roster.
    default_fuckyea.gif
  • Anderson Silva. Struggled against 62 years old on one leg. Some random youtuber KO'ed Silva but Izzy didnt.
    default_petro.gif
  • Kelvin Gastelum - bloated welterweight with one combo in his arsenal exposed and almost killed the fraud.
    default_lolpalm.gif
  • Bobbert Weedtaker - welterweight who lost to afk Steven Thompson via KO, completely worn out after 10 rounds with Romero.
    default_metalhead.gif
  • Yoel Romero - 73 years old. Runawanya ran away whole fight and was gifted a decision.
    default_rickroll.gif
  • Paulo Costa - brazilian bodybuilder and influencer from social media.
    default_metal.gif
  • Jan Blazkowicz. First legit opponent who made Izzy look easy. His win was discredited due to the bout been at LHW.
    default_rickroll.gif
  • Jared Cannonier - construction worker who does mma part time. Decision.
    default_lolpray.gif
  • Alex Pereira. Second legit opponent who sent Izzy into Netherrealm. Whole fight Adesanya was backpedaling and getting points but doing no damage and absorbing huge amount of damage himself.
  • Alex Pereira 2: Izzy getting ripped apart since 0:00 until Alexes overconfidence leads to a fluke KO. UFC protected Adesanya from trilogy offering Alex a run in LHW.
  • Sean Strickland. Meme welterweight with boston crab boxing mops the floor with "genius striker of MW" for 25 minutes
    default_lolpalm.gif
Adesanya was interested in fighting: Darren Till (1-3 welterweight), Uriah Hall (17-11 career), Jamala Hill
default_petro.gif

Adesanya refused to fight or even answer a question if he is interested in fighting: Khamzat Chimaev (13-0), Alex Pereira (3rd mma bout), DDP (before he became a champion)

Fraudesanya's reign was in the weakest division at the time among welterweights or mma part-timers. Grappling is non-existent in mw neither in Adesanya's skillset. His fights were always backpedal counter-strike oriented up to decision, heavily relying on reach and/or size advantage.
I enjoyed that thoroughly
 
So you wanted him to go back in time? he fought all the #1 contenders during his reign, was extremely active and actually called out his next opponents while being champ, you guys are fucking hard to please.
 
TS hates fucking everyone. When you're dealing with idiots who use 'fraud checked' consistently like a clown, you know what you're reading, lol.

Izzy beat everyone available in his era and beat fighters who were perceived as weak - just like Anderson did - and should be applauded for such. Threads like these fucking stink.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He would have won that fight if he didn’t make a dumb mistake… he was cruising to another W
Here we go. Winning until he got caught with punches and choked out.

How was he cruising to a win when he was getting cracked in every exchange.

Adesanya needs to retire. He cant talk the talk. The amount of smack talk he did in the build up was on another level. He's not getting any younger and his losses are starting to pile up now.

Gets cracked then taken down and choked out .

Adesanya says " I felt the best I have felt in along time blah blah blah

We wanted to hear him say im done and retired and even DDP was expecting that.
 
Anderson a reign was over one dimensional fighters you don’t wanna play that game trust me.
 
ArchGoat said:
Anderson a reign was over one dimensional fighters you don’t wanna play that game trust me.
Yeah, Dan Henderson and Vitor Belfort are so one dimensional.

<Varys01>
 
ExitLUPin said:
bloated WW Kelvin (has a losing record @ MW)
Tavares
Costa
Alex
Marvin
45yo Yoel
38yo Cannonier

NONE of them had good submission grappling to threaten him. Izzy a kickboxer mostly had to worry about other strikers. Yoel was an Olympic wrestler but everyone knows he feel in love with his striking and barely grappled near the end of his career and Yoel still arguably won.

Ancient Brunson wasnt even top 10 in a real MW era yet 37yo he was top 5 and in a title eliminator with 38yo Cannonier.

F5xZ3eJXIAA9Sao


Izzy gets killed in this MW era and never makes top 5. He loses to most of those fighters prime for prime. Even Tim Kennedy is a nightmare matchup for him.

Rob was the PERFECT style matchup for him. Height, reach, counterstriking and Rob isnt a great offensive wrestler yet Rob still arguably won the rematch. Izzy was a great MW but never close to GOAT. If he sticks around the more well rounded MWs like Dricus, Borralho, Khamzat we see emerging now have more of the well rounded skillsets of the great MW era of the 2010s MW which Izzy missed. He had timing on his side for hsi reign.
I guess Perreira is barely even UFC material if he dethroned a weak ass champion, then won the belt in an even worse division.
 
Brunson could beat Izzy if he wasn't crash bandicot on his feet. If he just took Izzy down twice.
 
