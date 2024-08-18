Izzy reigned over a weak MW era where the only other elite fighter (Rob) was a perfect style matchup for him

bloated WW Kelvin (has a losing record @ MW)TavaresCostaAlexMarvin45yo Yoel38yo CannonierNONE of them had good submission grappling to threaten him. Izzy a kickboxer mostly had to worry about other strikers. Yoel was an Olympic wrestler but everyone knows he feel in love with his striking and barely grappled near the end of his career and Yoel still arguably won.Ancient Brunson wasnt even top 10 in a real MW era yet 37yo he was top 5 and in a title eliminator with 38yo Cannonier.Izzy gets killed in this MW era and never makes top 5. He loses to most of those fighters prime for prime. Even Tim Kennedy is a nightmare matchup for him.Rob was the PERFECT style matchup for him. Height, reach, counterstriking and Rob isnt a great offensive wrestler yet Rob still arguably won the rematch. Izzy was a great MW but never close to GOAT. If he sticks around the more well rounded MWs like Dricus, Borralho, Khamzat we see emerging now have more of the well rounded skillsets of the great MW era of the 2010s MW which Izzy missed. He had timing on his side for hsi reign.