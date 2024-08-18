Izzy Fans reaction to his loss is ODD and WEIRD

MarleyLynx

MarleyLynx

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2007
Messages
9,267
Reaction score
4,001
I'm unsure if any other fighter has fighter has had their fans cope in such a way. As a disclaimer, I highly respect Izzy's talents and what he's done in the sport but as i've frequented social media after his match with DDP i'm seeing two things repeated by nearly all of his fans that I can't describe as anything else but odd.

1) Poatan will come down to MW and avenge Izzy.
Has there ever been another fighter where fans sought out a fighter from another division to come down and beat a fighter just because he beat one of their favorites? For example, Volk was well loved but nobody was calling for Islam to drop down to beat Topuria. Nor did they call for Khabib to drop down to avenge Max. This is strange to vocalize the need for another fighter to come in to defend someone you're a fan of.

2) Izzy was dominating and winning, up on the rounds prior to the finish.
This is another strange one to me. 2 of 3 judges had DDP up 2 rounds to 1. He finished in the fourth, which would mean that DDP won 3 of the 4 rounds. If we're being understanding you could say round 1 went to Izzy so Izzy may have been up 2-1 prior to the finish making the rounds 2-2. I've never seen fans of a fighter clinging on and saying "But he won one round!" before. It's another strange cope that I think is unique to Saturdays bout.

Am I looking into this too much are are Izzy fans simply not taking the loss well?
 
Last edited:
MarleyLynx said:
All 3 judges had DDP up 2 rounds to 1.
Click to expand...
No they didn't.

081724-dricus-du-plessis-israel-adesanya-official-scorecards.jpg
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
No they didn't.

081724-dricus-du-plessis-israel-adesanya-official-scorecards.jpg
Click to expand...
I stand corrected. 2 of 3 judges had DDP winning 2 rounds to 1. Regardless, I stated we could be understanding and give Izzy 2 rounds which would still make it 2-2 on the rounds seeing as he lost the fourth, being finished there. It's a very odd cope.
 
Izzy resonates with casuals. We're going to miss him now that he's washed and declining and inactive
 
Little resistance on that second rnc attempt

Izzy wanted outta there with that gorilla
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cooliox
  • Poll
DDP was up 2 rounds to 1 on the scorecards
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
WhiteMousse
WhiteMousse
Fatback96
The amount of Izzy fan’s cope is insane
Replies
18
Views
696
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
Hog-train
Reasons Izzy Is Losing
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
P4p Islam
P4p Islam
TerraRayzing
DDP vs Izzy was one of the best sagas ever
Replies
11
Views
109
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
Unheralded Truth
It's amazing how DDP with his ugly, slow style finishes technical Izzy, Whittaker
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
1K
WillyWill
W

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,437
Messages
56,052,895
Members
175,047
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top