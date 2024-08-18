Izzy Fans reaction to his loss is ODD and WEIRD

I'm unsure if any other fighter has fighter has had their fans cope in such a way. As a disclaimer, I highly respect Izzy's talents and what he's done in the sport but as i've frequented social media after his match with DDP i'm seeing two things repeated by nearly all of his fans that I can't describe as anything else but odd.



1) Poatan will come down to MW and avenge Izzy.

Has there ever been another fighter where fans sought out a fighter from another division to come down and beat a fighter just because he beat one of their favorites? For example, Volk was well loved but nobody was calling for Islam to drop down to beat Topuria. Nor did they call for Khabib to drop down to avenge Max. This is strange to vocalize the need for another fighter to come in to defend someone you're a fan of.



2) Izzy was dominating and winning, up on the rounds prior to the finish.

This is another strange one to me. 2 of 3 judges had DDP up 2 rounds to 1. He finished in the fourth, which would mean that DDP won 3 of the 4 rounds. If we're being understanding you could say round 1 went to Izzy so Izzy may have been up 2-1 prior to the finish making the rounds 2-2. I've never seen fans of a fighter clinging on and saying "But he won one round!" before. It's another strange cope that I think is unique to Saturdays bout.



Am I looking into this too much are are Izzy fans simply not taking the loss well?