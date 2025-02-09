  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Hypothetical: DDP as #2 MW GOAT

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
779
Reaction score
1,056
DDP has now beat Sean twice, Whitaker, Izzy.

Hypothetically speaking, if he beats Khamzat, Imavov and Pereira (assuming he decided to come down in weight), would he be your #2 over Izzy at that point?
What would be the deciding factor to make him your #2?
 
All GOAT talk is hypothetical fanboyism anyway
 
surprised there are no 'has DDP surpassed anderson?' threads yet.
 
if he beats khamzat I would have ddp as #2, currently think ddp is #3 and whittaker is 4 on the MW goat list
 
Yeah let's not get carried away, he's doing very well but he hasn't even broken into the top 5 yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Not very hot take: I favor Sean* over Khamzat vs DDP
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
Adamant
Adamant
Hog-train
Reasons Izzy Is Losing
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
Maori
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,125
Messages
56,876,724
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top