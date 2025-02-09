Hypothetical: DDP as #2 MW GOAT

Lionheart7167
DDP has now beat Sean twice, Whitaker, Izzy.
Hypothetically speaking, if he beats Khamzat, Imavov and Pereira (assuming he decided to come down in weight), would he be your #2 over Izzy at that point?
What would be the deciding factor to make him your #2?
