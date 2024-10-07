Trump says he has ‘no choice’ but to back EVs after Musk endorsement​ ...

Donald Trump has for months denigrated electric vehicles, arguing their supporters should “rot in hell” and that assisting the nascent industry is “lunacy”. He now appears to have somewhat shifted his view thanks to the support of Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.



“I’m for electric cars, I have to be because Elon endorsed me very strongly,”...

...The transactional nature of this relationship with Musk was made clear by the former president and So I have no choice, ” .. ...Donald Trump has for months denigrated electric vehicles, arguing their supporters should “rot in hell” and that assisting the nascent industry is “lunacy”. He now appears to have somewhat shifted his view thanks to the support of Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.“I’m for electric cars,because Elon endorsed me very strongly,”......The transactional nature of this relationship with Musk was made clear by the former president and convicted business fraudster, however. “” .. Click to expand...

Trump’s $1bn pitch to oil bosses ‘the definition of corruption’,​

Donald Trump’s brazen pitch to 20 fossil-fuel heads for $1bn to aid his presidential campaign in return for promises of lucrative tax and regulatory favors is the “definition of corruption”, a top Democrat investigating the issue has said.



“It certainly meets the definition of corruption as the founding fathers would have used the term,” ...



...The quid pro quo – so called – is so very evident … I can’t think of anything that matches this either in terms of the size of the bribe requested, or the brazenness of the linkages.”...



... former Federal Election Commission general counsel Larry Noble said that Trump’s unusually aggressive money pitch “violates the letter and spirit” of campaign-finance laws, and a veteran Republican consultant called it “blatant pay to play”.... Donald Trump’s brazen pitch to 20 fossil-fuel heads for $1bn to aid his presidential campaign in return for promises of lucrative tax and regulatory favors is the “definition of corruption”, a top Democrat investigating the issue has said.“It certainly meets the definition of corruption as the founding fathers would have used the term,” ......The quid pro quo – so called – is so very evident … I can’t think of anything that matches this either in terms of the size of the bribe requested, or the brazenness of the linkages.”...... former Federal Election Commission general counsel Larry Noble said that Trump’s unusually aggressive money pitch “violates the letter and spirit” of campaign-finance laws, and a veteran Republican consultant called it “blatant pay to play”.... Click to expand...



Has The Swamp been embraced by Magats since Trump just 'came out' of the closet with regards to his embrace of The Swamp?

Nobody here can provide a more blatant example of a call to fill 'The Swamp' then these two, but i would love to see anyone try to quote any politician making a more direct call to fill up the swamp...