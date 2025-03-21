  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime GOOD NEWS! Fascism Now Has a Price Tag of $100. Thanks Elon! [Buying Votes/Supreme Court Seats in Wisconsin]

wisconsinexaminer.com

Musk PAC offers Wisconsin voters $100 for signing petition against ‘activist judges • Wisconsin Examiner

A PAC associated with Elon Musk is offering Wisconsin voters $100 for filling out a petition against "activist judges."
A political action committee associated with Elon Musk is offering Wisconsin voters $100 if they sign a petition “in opposition to activist judges” and another $100 if they refer another person who signs the petition. The petition requires people to provide a name, address, email and phone number — information that will help the group make further contact with voters.

The group, America PAC, has reported spending more than $7 million in support of Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel’s campaign for state Supreme Court. Musk himself has contributed more than $13 million to pro-Schimel efforts.
During the campaign, Schimel’s opponent, Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, has accused Musk of trying to buy a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Musk’s company, Tesla, recently filed a lawsuit against the state seeking to change Wisconsin’s law about who can operate car dealerships within the state.
Schimel himself has portrayed himself as a “support network” for President Donald Trump if elected to the Court.
Derrick Honeyman, a spokesperson for the Crawford campaign, accused Musk of “buying votes.”
“Elon Musk is trying to buy a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to secure a favorable ruling in his company’s lawsuit against the state,” Honeyman said. “Now Musk has resorted to buying votes. Brad Schimel has spent his career looking out for wealthy special interests and campaign donors, and Musk wants a justice who will rule in his favor to help his own bottom line. Wisconsinites can see right through this extreme corruption and they don’t want a slimy billionaire like Elon Musk or a corrupt politician like Brad Schimel controlling the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”
The payouts from America PAC mirror an effort the group undertook during last year’s presidential election when it circulated a petition expressing support for free speech and gun rights and gave daily awards of $1 million to voters in swing states that had signed similar petitions.


Tech billionaire and White House adviser Elon Musk is flexing his financial muscle in a Wisconsin election to decide a crucial state Supreme Court seat — giving away $100 to registered voters who sign a petition against “activist judges.”

---

Buying targeted votes and angling to determine Supreme Court seats.

Elon has decided the price of fascism is $100.

Is necessary to explain why this is bad, or are we still "Rich Man Good"?
 
Seano said:
A billionaire influencing American politics? These are truly the end of days.
"A billionaire"

<{Heymansnicker}>

This the billionaire getting pentagon briefings while holding billions of dollars in federal defence contracts?
 
Siver! said:
"A billionaire"

<{Heymansnicker}>

This the billionaire getting pentagon briefings while holding billions of dollars in federal defence contracts?
I'm literally shaking. Hitler. Fascism. Nazi salute. etc.

We should do something.... Hey, I know. Lets destroy some random persons things and hate every one together and pretend stuff like this has never happened before.
 
Seano said:
I'm literally shaking. Hitler. Fascism. Nazi salute. etc.

We should do something.... Hey, I know. Lets destroy some random persons things and hate every one together and pretend stuff like this has never happened before.
I agree.

You should protest this gross overreach.

That's all anyone will ask of you.
 
This seems similar to the scheme he tried during the election where he offered a $1M daily lottery prize for signing a petition?

electionlawblog.org

Elon Musk Veers Into Clearly Illegal Vote Buying, Offering $1 Million Per Day Lottery Prize Only to Registered Voters #ELB

Hugo Lowell: “Elon Musk says on stage at a town hall that America PAC will be awarding $1 million every day until the election to a registered Pennsylvania voter who has signed his petition. Musk awarded the first $1 million … Continue reading Elon Musk Veers Into Clearly Illegal Vote Buying...
IIR a stop was put to that one because it was clearly illegal. This one actually sounds even worse, since its not even a lottery, and hes' just straight up giving money to people. I guess he figures things are different this time since he controls the DOJ.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Kind of sad how defeatist Americans are these days
Oh don't let him fool you—he's not a defeatist. This is simply the final justification for anything horrible Trump and his administration will do. They'll just lie to themselves and act like it's okay because it's no different than what the Democrats have been doing. Which is, of course, complete horse shit. And beyond that, even if they truly did believe that (which they don't), why would they support it? I thought they voted for Trump because he wasn't like the Democrats?

These are the pretzels the MAGAts will twist themselves in to combat the cognitive dissonance. Look for it in the coming months as it becomes more and more difficult for them to defend Trump and Musk's actions.
 
- What cheap bastard. Can people even buy 30 eggs with $100?
 
Are you paid by the democrat party? You seem to bitch way to often. I hope you getting paid
 
