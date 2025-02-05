  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Law Don't worry guys, Elon is going to police himself

The White House said Elon Musk, the billionaire leading President Donald Trump’s government cost-cutting efforts, will determine if there are conflicts of interest between his work reviewing federal spending and his overlapping empire of six companies.

“The president was already asked to answer this question this week,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing. “And he said, if Elon Musk comes across a conflict of interest with the contracts and the funding that DOGE is overseeing, that Elon will excuse himself from those contracts, and he has again abided by all applicable laws.”

Musk, as the “special government employee” leading a federal team known as the Department of Government Efficiency, is subject to conflict of interest rules, but those are largely enforced by White House officials.

 
The White House said Elon Musk, the billionaire leading President Donald Trump's government cost-cutting efforts, will determine if there are conflicts of interest between his work reviewing federal spending and his overlapping empire of six companies.

"The president was already asked to answer this question this week," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing. "And he said, if Elon Musk comes across a conflict of interest with the contracts and the funding that DOGE is overseeing, that Elon will excuse himself from those contracts, and he has again abided by all applicable laws."

Musk, as the "special government employee" leading a federal team known as the Department of Government Efficiency, is subject to conflict of interest rules, but those are largely enforced by White House officials.
I'm not going to lie but I believe him 🤔
 
Remember when Trump rose to political fame by lying about Obama's place of birth, claiming he wasn't qualified to be POTUS? I remember. Odd that he's now put an actual illegal African immigrant African in charge of the country after all that.
 
I'm not going to lie but I believe him 🤔
I believe him too. He may have desperately lied about something as insignificant as his video game history, but I'm sure it wouldn't carry over to much more important areas. Adrian Dittmann says "Trust Elon Bro" and I do.
 
Remember when Trump rose to political fame by lying about Obama's place of birth, claiming he wasn't qualified to be POTUS? I remember. Odd that he's now put an actual illegal African immigrant African in charge of the country after all that.
- He is right. Trump isnt qualified to be a POTUS!
 
What an absolute joke. He's not even qualified to level his own path of exile character.
 
