The White House said Elon Musk, the billionaire leading President Donald Trump’s government cost-cutting efforts, will determine if there are conflicts of interest between his work reviewing federal spending and his overlapping empire of six companies.
“The president was already asked to answer this question this week,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing. “And he said, if Elon Musk comes across a conflict of interest with the contracts and the funding that DOGE is overseeing, that Elon will excuse himself from those contracts, and he has again abided by all applicable laws.”
Musk, as the “special government employee” leading a federal team known as the Department of Government Efficiency, is subject to conflict of interest rules, but those are largely enforced by White House officials.
