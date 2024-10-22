Elections elon musk the liar - election fraud

it looks like elon musk has been caught committing voter fraud for the trump campaign. he has been caught creating text chains and web sights giving the impression that they are from the kamala harris campaign. the text chains and web sights target specific groups and then push policy positions that those groups are likely to disagree with and that are NOT kamala's actual positions.

tons of other not illegal but outside of the norm actions by elon are also covered in this segment by kalinski. original source linked below also.


talkingpointsmemo.com

Elon Musk’s Fake Sites and Fake Texts Impersonating the Harris Campaign

There's deeply cynical and then there's things which might be illegal. In the first category we have an Elon Musk-funded PAC microtargeting Jewish and Arab communities with diametrically opposed ads…
talkingpointsmemo.com

 
Hahaha!

Cry harder snowflake. Get your rocks and matches ready to start rioting. Four more years are coming right up!
 
Did you read the article? And if you did, why did you not notice it is a parasitic paraphrasing effectively stealing the work of its source article without adding anything to it?

Do OpenSecrets a solid, and just link the reporter who actually did the work.
www.opensecrets.org

Pro-Trump dark money network tied to Elon Musk behind fake pro-Harris campaign scheme - OpenSecrets News

An initiative called Progress 2028 that purports to be Kamala Harris’ liberal counter to the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025…
www.opensecrets.org www.opensecrets.org
 
No, I did not read the source article. I only listened to Kyle kolinski's breakdown. Are you saying it's not true??

If you want to make a correction, I want the correction to be made so just be really specific and if the thread is b******* I'll take it down.
 
He's just asking you to use the original source and credit the journos that did the work.
 
Taking a page out of the democrat playbook, lying about the other sides policies. It's a greasy move, but if you don't like it maybe don't spend the entirety of your campaign pissing out falsehoods.
 
Kathy
That was a completely good faith response from me. So I'm going to go ahead and think you know what you're talking about because it does clearly state that Elon musk created fake texts and fake sites that impersonate the Kamala Harris campaign and spread misinformation as if it was coming from their lips.

I would never leave up a misleading threat or title if it was shown to be wrong. And I am perfectly happy to be corrected here if it is wrong.
 
Fire meet fire? Or maybe it's the Russians?
 
It is almost certainly illegal to do it the way he just did it though because he's impersonating someone else's campaign intentionally and that is probably fraud.
 
Okay, but that doesn't address the actual topic which is that musk has probably committed an illegal act, a fraudulent act, and it is absolutely intentional. He is intentionally lying about kamala's positions and pretending to be an official campaign site or text and targeting individuals with lies likely to piss off or disenfranchise those particular groups.

Obviously no good faith actor could possibly justify it.
 
Okay, that's fine, but people are allowed to post without directly addressing the actual topic if it's relevant, no?
 
Hey I'm just curious what do you think about musk committing voter fraud to help the Trump campaign??

Serious question.
 
Unsurprising if true.

Musk is working overtime to swing the election in Trump's favour.

He obviously stands to gain an inordinate amount of further wealth, as well as a position in US government.

I'd be extremely troubled if I were an American, TBH. Million dollar bribes? A potential network of Musk-funded disinformation sites? Shady deals with Trump that clearly amount to nepotism?

It's what I'd expect of a Boris Johnson-level fraud, which to be fair, Trump is.
 
They don’t get the distinctions. Both sides call eachother radicals that will destroy the country. That’s nothing new.

This is something different than that.

Elon is just bald faced spreading propaganda while impersonating another person. That is fraud. It is ironic considering how much he whines about “fake news” and the mainstream media brainwashing people. The MAGA movement is guilty of all the things that they accuse other people for doing or being, it’s not even funny anymore.
 
