Law President Free Speech Musk thinks entire news agency should be imprisoned

Elon Musk Threatens to Imprison Entire News Agency

President Elon Musk has set his sights on a new target.
Elon Musk is pushing for a massive crackdown on free speech, by taking up the rusty rapier that is Donald Trump’s pitiable crusade against CBS’s 60 Minutes.

The president has been fuming about Kamala Harris’s interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes since it first aired in September, and claimed that the show had “defrauded the public” by airing different portions of Harris’s answer to a question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on different days. A transcript of the original interview released by the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month found that both answers were part of the same extended response.

“60 Minutes are the biggest liars in the world!” Musk wrote in a post on X Sunday. “They engaged in deliberate deception to interfere with the last election. They deserve a long prison sentence.”

Musk’s fascist threat to imprison journalists was a deflection written in response to a post from 60 Minutes that criticized his efforts to gut USAID.

“President Trump says USAID is rife with fraud. But Andrew Natsios, a Republican former administrator of USAID, calls that ‘utter nonsense.’ Natsios says USAID is ‘the most accountable aid agency in the world,’” read the post from 60 Minutes.

Musk’s outrageous threat feels all the more prescient after the Trump administration last week moved to indefinitely ban the Associated Press from the White House and Air Force One, over its refusal to use the fake name Trump came up with for the Gulf of Mexico.
 
Islam Imamate said:
The lawsuit by Trump against CBS over the Kamala interview is an insane threat to free speech but unfortunately it's not setting off the alarm bells the way it should and so the frog gets one degree closer to the boiling point.
Click to expand...
imprisonment? Nah.

What 60 Minutes did was egregious though. It’s their right to do such things and it’s the consumers right to ignore them — which they did.
 
These shows are gonna die with the boomers anyway so it'd be a waste of energy.
 
Too bad there weren’t indications that Trump and Musk were fascists before this.
 
Stoic1 said:
For maybe election interference in 2020?
Click to expand...
Election interference? In what way?
Rob Battisti said:
imprisonment? Nah.

What 60 Minutes did was egregious though. It’s their right to do such things and it’s the consumers right to ignore them — which they did.
Click to expand...
How was it egregious? And don't you think the threat to free speech that Trump's lawsuit represents is the bigger issue here?
 
