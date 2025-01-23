deviake
Raisin bran aficionado
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2015
- Messages
- 14,501
- Reaction score
- 7,788
The best part is that he's been using US tax payer's money to do it.
Short video, the title speaks for itself.
Musk, X, and the Trump administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but after this article was published Musk responded to the backlash in a post on X, writing: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”
The response from the neo-Nazi community across the globe was instant and unanimous.
“Incredible things are happening already,” Andrew Torba, the founder of Gab, a social media platform popular with antisemites and white supremacists, wrote over a picture of Musk giving the salute.
“The entire neo-Nazi movement seems to be eating it up,” says Nick Martin, an investigative journalist who closely tracks extremist groups and runs the online publication The Informant. “He gave two unmistakable Nazi salutes, and they got the message loud and clear.”
“WE ARE FUCKING BACK,” the administrator of a Nazi meme channel on Telegram wrote under a clip of Musk giving the salute. Members of the group responded with the lightning bolt emoji, a well-known neo-Nazi reference to the SS.
“I don’t care if this was a mistake, I’m going to enjoy the tears over it,” Christopher Pohlhaus, the leader of the American neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe, wrote on his Telegram channel under a gif of the Musk salute.
Keith Woods, a prominent far-right influencer from Ireland who has repeatedly praised Musk, responded to the actions by writing on X: “OK maybe woke really is dead.”
Evan Kilgore, a right-wing political commentator, wrote on X: “Holy crap … did Elon Musk just Heil Hitler at the Trump Inauguration Rally in Washington DC … This is incredible.” Kilgore later wrote: “We are so back.”
Kilgore, who is a Holocaust denier, has worked as an ambassador for Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. The conservative activist group hosted a pre-inauguration ball on Sunday evening that featured JD Vance, who was inaugurated as vice president today, and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.
Musk has embraced far-right ideology and figures across the globe, including jailed Islamphobic activist Tommy Robinson in the UK, over the last two years. Most recently, he has promoted the German far-right political party Alternative for Germany. In an hour-long interview with the party’s leader, Alice Weidel, earlier this month, Musk agreed with the wild conspiracy theory that Hitler was a communist.
Short video, the title speaks for itself.
Neo-Nazis Love the Nazi-Like Salutes Elon Musk Made at Trump’s Inauguration
Neo-Nazis Love the Nazi-Like Salutes Elon Musk Made at Trump’s Inauguration
The far right is celebrating what it views as a clear signal from the X owner and Donald Trump associate, who made the gestures onstage Monday.
www.wired.com
Musk, X, and the Trump administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but after this article was published Musk responded to the backlash in a post on X, writing: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”
The response from the neo-Nazi community across the globe was instant and unanimous.
“Incredible things are happening already,” Andrew Torba, the founder of Gab, a social media platform popular with antisemites and white supremacists, wrote over a picture of Musk giving the salute.
“The entire neo-Nazi movement seems to be eating it up,” says Nick Martin, an investigative journalist who closely tracks extremist groups and runs the online publication The Informant. “He gave two unmistakable Nazi salutes, and they got the message loud and clear.”
“WE ARE FUCKING BACK,” the administrator of a Nazi meme channel on Telegram wrote under a clip of Musk giving the salute. Members of the group responded with the lightning bolt emoji, a well-known neo-Nazi reference to the SS.
“I don’t care if this was a mistake, I’m going to enjoy the tears over it,” Christopher Pohlhaus, the leader of the American neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe, wrote on his Telegram channel under a gif of the Musk salute.
Keith Woods, a prominent far-right influencer from Ireland who has repeatedly praised Musk, responded to the actions by writing on X: “OK maybe woke really is dead.”
Evan Kilgore, a right-wing political commentator, wrote on X: “Holy crap … did Elon Musk just Heil Hitler at the Trump Inauguration Rally in Washington DC … This is incredible.” Kilgore later wrote: “We are so back.”
Kilgore, who is a Holocaust denier, has worked as an ambassador for Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. The conservative activist group hosted a pre-inauguration ball on Sunday evening that featured JD Vance, who was inaugurated as vice president today, and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.
Musk has embraced far-right ideology and figures across the globe, including jailed Islamphobic activist Tommy Robinson in the UK, over the last two years. Most recently, he has promoted the German far-right political party Alternative for Germany. In an hour-long interview with the party’s leader, Alice Weidel, earlier this month, Musk agreed with the wild conspiracy theory that Hitler was a communist.