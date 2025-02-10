  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Elon Musk says FEMA sent $59M last week to luxury NYC hotels to house illegal migrants. Edit: see bottom of the OPs

https://nypost.com/2025/02/10/us-ne...els-to-house-illegal-migrants-elon-musk-says/

Elon Musk claimed early Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent a staggering $59 million “LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants.”

The world’s richest man claimed in an early morning post on X that the funneled emergency funds were “just discovered” by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — even as President Trump called for a complete overhaul of FEMA that could even see it shuttered.

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk wrote.

"That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals,” continued Musk, who leads the agency tasked with cutting back on government overspending.

“A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to create a council to review FEMA as he expressed concerns over there being “serious concerns of political bias” in the agency.

The 47th president called on the council to have its first meeting within 90 days — saying he expects a report of the findings on his desk within 180 days of the council’s first meeting.

Edit. Looks like the money was allocated in a 665M spending package. Any further updates will be provided by my editors.
 
If true, should FEMA be spending money this way? If migrants are considered disasters I at least understand but it helps to understand why Trump wants FEMA under review. This is exactly why spending is being reviewed on all levels. Fema saying in October that it didn't have enough funds... then spending here doesn't make sense.
 
If true, how did that fly under the public’s radar? Or were there reports on that?
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Imagine what you guys will know in three months from now.
The scale of the theft is enormous.
Yeah, it's only 3 weeks in... curious to see what comes out. Its something we all knew was happening with govt spending in ways they shouldn't. But to have a group analyzing how the money is being spent and the public seeing it will be interesting as to whether there is more transparency going forward. Obviously I knew nothing about what would be found but now I def like seeing it play out.

GjbXk84WwAA3yRi
 
It's to clean up the disaster the illegals left in and around these hotels... You think these people respected the gifts they were given or the country that sold them a lie? What a shameful waste in the name of virtue.
 
But if he's lying like he was about 50 million in condoms or lying about the context of payments to Politico we should just ignore the lies, bury that it ever happened and continue to bark like dogs at his command.
 
Why I've said if true. The truth will come out and if it is...what is your perspective?
 
If true, whoever authorized that should be arrested.
The correct amount of emergency funds to spend on housing border jumpers is zero.

Last edited:
I dont know how much leeway they are given to distribute funds but at minimum they should be fired immediately if this turns out to be true. Any money not spent on people in the Carolinas, Florida or Cali who are our own citizens... it should be criminal. Whether it is or not I can't say but FEMA money is designed to assist our citizens in natural disasters. Again, I just hope that this will create a higher demand from the American people to gain transparency in what is being spent.
 
Because it's news to discuss bruh. We discuss many things here when news breaks before a conclusion on whatever topic. If it turns out to be not true then that's fair to post a followup in here. That happens. But it is news and IS of concern.
 
