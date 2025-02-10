Cajun
https://nypost.com/2025/02/10/us-ne...els-to-house-illegal-migrants-elon-musk-says/
Elon Musk claimed early Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent a staggering $59 million “LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants.”
The world’s richest man claimed in an early morning post on X that the funneled emergency funds were “just discovered” by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — even as President Trump called for a complete overhaul of FEMA that could even see it shuttered.
“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk wrote.
"That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals,” continued Musk, who leads the agency tasked with cutting back on government overspending.
“A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”
Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to create a council to review FEMA as he expressed concerns over there being “serious concerns of political bias” in the agency.
The 47th president called on the council to have its first meeting within 90 days — saying he expects a report of the findings on his desk within 180 days of the council’s first meeting.
Edit. Looks like the money was allocated in a 665M spending package. Any further updates will be provided by my editors.
