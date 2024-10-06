The scariest part of Alex Pereira...

The scariest part of Alex is his stoned cold psychopathic demeanor as he drowns you with his movement in the cage

He drowns you slowly....You catch a glimpse of his eyes from last night and the story they tell is quite frightening....He's like a jaguar stalking its prey.....His psychopathic eyes haunted my sleep last night...Imagine that gaze looking down at you in the cage while he slowly encircles you ... his prey...Your soul withering away with every calf kick....He dances with your body to lure you into a trap....As you find yourself helpless against the cage, he pounces... like a Jaguar hungry for it's meal after being in a fasted state for a few days...I will never forget that gaze in his eyes... imagine being locked in a cage with those psycho eyes bearing down at you as he slowly lulls you to slumber....