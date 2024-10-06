The scariest part of Alex Pereira...

He drowns you slowly....

You catch a glimpse of his eyes from last night and the story they tell is quite frightening....

He's like a jaguar stalking its prey.....

His psychopathic eyes haunted my sleep last night...

Imagine that gaze looking down at you in the cage while he slowly encircles you ... his prey...

Your soul withering away with every calf kick....

He dances with your body to lure you into a trap....

As you find yourself helpless against the cage, he pounces... like a Jaguar hungry for it's meal after being in a fasted state for a few days...

I will never forget that gaze in his eyes... imagine being locked in a cage with those psycho eyes bearing down at you as he slowly lulls you to slumber....

The scariest part of Alex is his stoned cold psychopathic demeanor as he drowns you with his movement in the cage

shaman-jaguar-hybrid_922007-1383.jpg
 
I'm loving the across the octagon staredowns they have done in his recent title fights, adds a lot to the show, they never used to do this, but I think its a great addition. Really adds to that buzz and excitement factor.

Yeah Alex has very intense eyes, his eyes have no emotion in them. I'd love to see a staredown with Alex and Cro Cop, or Wanderli Silva, Alexsander Emelianenko, Don Frye... Would be awesome to see
 
That gipsy looking jaguar is hilarious
 
