Michael Chandler is the type to bring a knife to a pillow fight

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
2,997
Reaction score
2,570
When Chandler was born they couldn’t pull him out the womb he was grabbing the fence. His Mother took her first look at him and he poked her square in the eyes. He punched the Dr. in the back of the head. His Father shook his hand and he grabbed his glove and tried to break his wrist.

Have you EVER seen a man in the cage with actions as outright THIRSTY for a win and coming up short as Cheatum Chandler? Let’s discuss
 
Don't forget attempted murder

michael-chandler-ko.gif
 
Mind Mine said:
Jon Jones wasn’t quite that thirsty and he never came up short but Conor may not even be as bad with harmful fouls
Click to expand...
Palhares was pretty bad but it was really nonsensical because he chose to foul after the fight was already in the bag.
 
Mind Mine said:
Jon Jones wasn’t quite that thirsty and he never came up short but Conor may not even be as bad with harmful fouls
Click to expand...
I see what you mean, Conor cheated way more against Khabib but fish-hooking Poirier the way Chandler did was completely unhinged.
 
Mind Mine said:
I sincerely think there was no intention of gamesmanship on the part of Brother Palhares. He was simply a teetee as my grandma use to call em
Click to expand...
Touched by the angels.
 
Islam Imamate said:
I see what you mean, Conor cheated way more against Khabib but fish-hooking Poirier the way Chandler did was completely unhinged.
Click to expand...
Fish-hookin needs to not only be a 2 point deduction but also a fine.
 
fortheo said:
Grabbing the fence like 4 times, poking the eyes twice, double digit back of the head strikes, grabbbing the gloves........and not one single warning from the ref.

insane.
Click to expand...
Some stuff its like ok grabbing the cage, grabbing the gloves, why wouldnt you do that shit if the ref will let you, but the other stuff...ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
 
HHJ said:
Some stuff its like ok grabbing the cage, grabbing the gloves, why wouldnt you do that shit if the ref will let you, but the other stuff...ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Click to expand...

Yeah, that's why despite conor cheating more against khabib, I don't think it was as bad as what chandler did last night because although conor did a lot of little shit, none of it was as impactful as eye pokes and numerous back of the head strikes. I still can't believe the ref didn't say anything while he was one foot away watching all those back of the head strikes.
 
Mind Mine said:
When Chandler was born they couldn’t pull him out the womb he was grabbing the fence. His Mother took her first look at him and he poked her square in the eyes. He punched the Dr. in the back of the head. His Father shook his hand and he grabbed his glove and tried to break his wrist.

Have you EVER seen a man in the cage with actions as outright THIRSTY for a win and coming up short as Cheatum Chandler? Let’s discuss
Click to expand...
This should be in an Art gallery somewhere. imho
 
It'd be a bit easier to forgive a few reflex cage grabs if, aside from that, the guy had put on a dominant performance ; but he was badly outclassed, and it felt like his only way of winning was with something illegal. And it just feels like he cheated to lose via UD instead of getting choked out, which is a bit ridiculous.
Those shots to the back of the head just suck, Oliveira is one of the nicest and most exciting fighter on the roster, so I'd appreciate if Chandler didn't try and turn him into a glass-eyed vegetable.
 
HHJ said:
Fish-hookin needs to not only be a 2 point deduction but also a fine.
Click to expand...
So it was him who fish hooked, remembered it as he was fishhooked.. He should be suspended or punished for that shit he pulled last night considering he has done this before and clearly he is at the skill level where its intentional, notice how no one fence grabs on the contender series? To be fair, Olivera put Arman in danger with illegal kicks to the head which does not make it right but probably the reason Olivera seemed cool about it after the fight lol.
 
Islam Imamate said:
I see what you mean, Conor cheated way more against Khabib but fish-hooking Poirier the way Chandler did was completely unhinged.
Click to expand...
Chandler cheats so bad I go from furious to outright that is hilarious. There is like no way I can take a pro fighter seriously cheating that outright so I bust into an angry loud Joker laugh at the TV. Chandler does shit so bad I become unhinged lol
 
Keith didn't care he wanted that fight over so he could go out for a ciggy and some booze.
 

HHJ said:
Conor Mcgregor?
Jon Jones?
Click to expand...
Kongo was worse than either of them. Grabbing the cage, grabbing his opponent's shorts, knees to the groin, etc. He took "dirty boxing" against the cage to new levels.

But Chandler might have broken more different rules in a single fight than anyone, even the SAFTA master in my AV. He only poked and raked eyes, which was apparently illegal though they marketed the early UFC as "there are no rules!!" His fine of $20,000 for fouls is still the record, though.
 
mkt said:
Kongo was worse than either of them. Grabbing the cage, grabbing his opponent's shorts, knees to the groin, etc. He took "dirty boxing" against the cage to new levels.

But Chandler might have broken more rules in a single fight than anyone, even the SAFTA master in my AV. He only poked and raked eyes, which was apparently illegal though they marketed the early UFC as "there are no rules!!" His fine of $20,000 is still the record.
Click to expand...
I didnt remember what rules were legal and werent when he did that shit, but thats basically what he's remembered for.
 
