Michael Chandler is the type to bring a knife to a pillow fight

It'd be a bit easier to forgive a few reflex cage grabs if, aside from that, the guy had put on a dominant performance ; but he was badly outclassed, and it felt like his only way of winning was with something illegal. And it just feels like he cheated to lose via UD instead of getting choked out, which is a bit ridiculous.

Those shots to the back of the head just suck, Oliveira is one of the nicest and most exciting fighter on the roster, so I'd appreciate if Chandler didn't try and turn him into a glass-eyed vegetable.