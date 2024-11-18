Michael Chandler is the type to bring a knife to a pillow fight

Mind Mine
When Chandler was born they couldn’t pull him out the womb he was grabbing the fence. His Mother took her first look at him and he poked her square in the eyes. He punched the Dr. in the back of the head. His Father shook his hand and he grabbed his glove and tried to break his wrist.
Have you EVER seen a man in the cage with actions as outright THIRSTY for a win and coming up short as Cheatum Chandler? Let’s discuss
