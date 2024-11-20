Since Chandler is the guy to spice up PPV cards, who would you like to see him fight?

Looks like he can fight at 155 or 170 and 145 can move up to fight him. And he may very well retire with a 3-12 record and make the hall of fame simply for the excitement of his fights. So what potential fights with chandler are you looking forward to?



145

Top

Holloway

Volk

Later: Yair or Aljo as people lose in his just bleed gimmick after four or so fights



155

Paddy



170

MVP (this is a fight I wuld lvoe to see)

Connor (just to top of his career, but have no interest)

Masvidal

Usman (looks like he is just looking for money fights or low risk fights as he gets older)

Covington (probably asks for chandler if he beats Buckley)