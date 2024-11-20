Since Chandler is the guy to spice up PPV cards, who would you like to see him fight?

ArtardFiesta
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2021
- Messages
- 1,970
- Reaction score
- 4,708
Looks like he can fight at 155 or 170 and 145 can move up to fight him. And he may very well retire with a 3-12 record and make the hall of fame simply for the excitement of his fights. So what potential fights with chandler are you looking forward to?
145
Top
Holloway
Volk
Later: Yair or Aljo as people lose in his just bleed gimmick after four or so fights
155
Paddy
170
MVP (this is a fight I wuld lvoe to see)
Connor (just to top of his career, but have no interest)
Masvidal
Usman (looks like he is just looking for money fights or low risk fights as he gets older)
Covington (probably asks for chandler if he beats Buckley)
145
Top
Holloway
Volk
Later: Yair or Aljo as people lose in his just bleed gimmick after four or so fights
155
Paddy
170
MVP (this is a fight I wuld lvoe to see)
Connor (just to top of his career, but have no interest)
Masvidal
Usman (looks like he is just looking for money fights or low risk fights as he gets older)
Covington (probably asks for chandler if he beats Buckley)
Last edited: