Since Chandler is the guy to spice up PPV cards, who would you like to see him fight?

Looks like he can fight at 155 or 170 and 145 can move up to fight him. And he may very well retire with a 3-12 record and make the hall of fame simply for the excitement of his fights. So what potential fights with chandler are you looking forward to?

145
Top
Holloway
Volk
Later: Yair or Aljo as people lose in his just bleed gimmick after four or so fights

155
Paddy

170
MVP (this is a fight I wuld lvoe to see)
Connor (just to top of his career, but have no interest)
Masvidal
Usman (looks like he is just looking for money fights or low risk fights as he gets older)
Covington (probably asks for chandler if he beats Buckley)
 
Probably plenty who will cite his fouls against Charles and say no one, and while the fouls were egregious, he's a dog and made shit interesting in the fifth.

Just give him his Conor fight, it would probably be a banger.
 
I’d like to never see his ass in the cage again.

“But He’s exciting!”
…is he? Dude is 2-4 in the UFC and has no competitive years left. That last fight with Charles was a damn embarrassment where he had his back on the fence or floor and had to cheat for most of the fight to even survive.
Can we quit acting like he’s even a top LW anymore? Knowing the UFC they feed his ass to Paddy to fandangle him undeservingly into the top 10.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Dariush or Hooker seem to be most likely. And they'd be fun fights.
Chandler already ran through Hooker in his debut, they might go with Dariush to try and give him a win over an aging opponent

But I would definitely be rooting for Dariush to play spoiler and find some crazy leglock finish
 
Guy LeDouche said:
I’d like to never see his ass in the cage again.

“But He’s exciting!”
…is he? Dude is 2-4 in the UFC and has no competitive years left. That last fight with Charles was a damn embarrassment where he had his back on the fence or floor and had to cheat for most of the fight to even survive.
Can we quit acting like he’s even a top LW anymore? Knowing the UFC they feed his ass to Paddy to fandangle him undeservingly into the top 10.
Aint gonna happen. He's still good for gatekeeping top 5-10 positions. The Paddy matchup is alright actually, and to be honest I don't think it's given at all that he gets past Chandler. The best shot to climb that ranking is still Moicano, plus the build up will be better as they have some beef going on already.
 
Nate Diaz

The presser would be funny AF.

Chandler'd say something like: "For me, getting up is an inside job because Life throws you curveballs and there are things that happen - you don't understand why they happened at the time. But then you step back and understand you're a better fighter and competitor because of the things that happened. And letting emotion get into it isn't part of my game. Letting animosity or a rivalry come into it, that's all for the show..."


Diaz: "Nobody know WTF you're talking about! <mic drop>"
 
Chandler is done. Give him credit, he made money when he could. He is 38 (ancient for LW) and has lost 4 of his past 5. Time to hang-em up and join the booth commentating.

No one wants to fight a gritty, old guy who has a bunch of losses....no upside.
 
I was really impressed with his cardio in this one. Seems like his grappling cardio is better than his striking cardio.

vs BSD would be fun. I'd favor even old Chandler.
Or someone who cheats as much as him.
 
I think the Conor fight would actually be cool at this point, just not as a Headliner.

Realistically a fight vs Gamrot would fun. Gamrot had decent takedowns but bad top control, suspect cardio, very hitable, but also very tough.

If any 145er went up to fight Chandler I'd prefer Emmett.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Chandler vs BSD would be an action packed war for as long as it lasts.

Both coming off of back to back losses too so it makes more sense than having Chandler fight some surging contender.
Chandler is still in the top 10. BSD is #12 and has been stopped twice in a row, he needs to be rebuilt. He doesn't need to be put in there with anyone above him in the rankings.

Chandler vs Moicano makes a lot more sense. BSD can fight someone like Grant Dawson or Mateusz Rebecki.
 
