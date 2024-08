AldoStillGoat said:



You think that should stop them from signing her? Most of the casuals would have no idea what her record is nor would they care... They signed cm punk Click to expand...

They signed CM Punk because he is an extremely famous and popular person. Aline Pereira is not famous, or particularly popular.She is 1-2 because she is not very good.Why would they sign a champions sister only to have her get immediately destroyed?You really this people will be tuning in to see Pereira's sister?Pereira is popular because he is an elite fighter. Signing his sister before she is ready makes absolutely no sense. If anything it would damage Pereira's aura.If she gets a whole lot better at fighting and wins another four or five fights, then MAYBE she's ready for the Contender Series.