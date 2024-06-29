Alex 'Poatan' Pereira draws dark magical powers from Spirits and Jaguars

TLDR:



Jiri was right. Pereira partakes in a ritual that summons dead spirits who sometimes come in Jaguar form to terrorize living beings. Across Pereira's neck during the 303 weigh in was a Jaguar's tooth and he has a Jaguar tattoo.



This is purely conjecture: I believe that Pereira is using the Jaguar tooth to protect himself from the evil spirits he and his tribe have conjured as a form of 'blending' in or he is the Jaguar that is being sent to terrorize Jiri.



It's possible that his bow and arrow ritual while walking into the cage signals to these spirits who to attack but It's also possible that he views himself as the spirit Jaguar sent to deliver justice. I'm not sure exactly what the answer is, it would be nice if someone asked him... but it seems there is definitely some darkness surrounding Alex.

I literally just spent two hours of my day researching thetribe from whichdescends. I wanted to know more about Jiri's claims about his use ofand if they hold up to scrutiny. Skip to the bottom if you want a TLDR. The sources are at the bottom for your reference. There is very little information about their tribe so I did what I could with the sources available to piece together the story.Pereira belongs to a tribe called the. This tribe believes in using Shamanism to invoketo help their people. Even Pereira admitted this week that everybody has their ownand that we are not only made of flesh and bones. Thebelieve in theof theand that once free of the body,wander through the forest listening to the conversations of the living, observing their activity. These deadcan also be called upon and answer prayers and can cause. Theis their most relevant ritual where they dance in a circle andthese spirits while drinking cauim (alcohol) and thereveal themselves. In the videos below, you can see Pereira participating in the ritual. The youtube video is especially informational, check it out.From one of the articles linked below:Later in the article it continues...In essence, the Jaguar is highly regarded by their tribe as they believe that people who have been mistreated in their tribe or shamans who were not cremated returned as Jaguars wreaking havoc on human life.