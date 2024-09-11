Alex Pereira Poatan has Grappling-phobia. Science-based.

sandokan83

sandokan83

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
724
Reaction score
568
Serious shit, dude! Science finally discovers the mysterious “Kickboxer disease” virus. It´s named: Grappling-phobia. It´s Zero Patien: Alex Pereira aka “Poatan” ( It means:
“you are not an Indian”, in Tupi).

So this is the thing: Alex was supposed to fight Ankalev. Instead, he fights a guy he already had beaten and that Glover Teixeira almost defeated. ( Btw, Glover was humiliated by Jones etc etc ). Now, Alex has chosen to call out Du Plessis…….instead of facing his fears and real challenges, as a true champion or legend is supposed to do.

Gentlemen, this is good news, believe it or not. Now, thanks to me (a genius as fuck), the MMA community, Kickboxing community, and Boxing community, know the cause of a mysterious curse that have been affected very good people.

So what I discovered: Alex Poatan Pereira is afraid of grapplers. His response is, “ Please Dana give a striker”, and the cycle continues.

It is called: Grappling-phobia.

Now, how can we cure this? We have to test the antidote in Alex. We convinced him, through therapy to sign with UFC to fight with a competent UFC fighter who knows how to grapple.

And that's it.
 
Last edited:
sandokan83 said:
Serious shit, dude! Science finally discovers the mysterious “Kickboxer disease” virus. It´s named: Grappling-Fobia. It´s Zero Patien: Alex Pereira aka “Poatan” ( It means:
“you are not an Indian”, in Tupi).

So this is the thing: Alex was supposed to fight Ankalev. Instead, he fights a guy he already had beaten and that Feitosa almost defeated. ( Btw, Feitosa was humiliated by Jones etc etc ). Now, Alex has chosen to call out Du Plessis…….instead of facing his fears and real challenges, as a true champion or legend is supposed to do.

Gentlemen, this is good news, believe it or not. Now, thanks to me (a genius as fuck), the MMA community, Kickboxing community, and Boxing community, know the cause of a mysterious curse that have been affected very good people.

So what I discovered: Alex Poatan Pereira is afraid of grapplers. His response is, “ Please Dana give a striker”, and the cycle continues.

It is called: Grappling-Fobia.

Now, how can we cure this? We have to test the antidote in Alex. We convinced him, through therapy to sign with UFC to fight with a competent UFC fighter who knows how to grapple.

And that's it.
Click to expand...
You really wasted your time typing this drivel sir?
 
Im sure he's training grappling and by now has figured out he needs to do it, I wouldnt be surprised if he submits diamond dallas.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Phobia
Click to expand...

giphy.gif


The only phobia most Sherdoggers have. No surprise brave Sherdog legends don't know how to spell it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sandokan83
Alex Pereira´s predator may sign with UFC.
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
MrCoffee
MrCoffee
Black9
Media Alex Pereira Challenges Anthony Smith To Grappling Match For 50k After "One-Dimensional" Comments
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Rataria
Rataria
Wormwood
Alex Pereira Rooting for Israel to Win vs DDP
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
4K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
TCE
News THREE fighters who have DEFEATED UFC champion Alex Pereira are fighting on this season's Dana White's Contender Series
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,038
Messages
56,170,428
Members
175,093
Latest member
Trapgodd

Share this page

Back
Top