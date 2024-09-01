The case for a #1 contender fight

Usman had a very good performance against khamzat that he should have won (According to me and many others)

That is one good performance against a top tier fighter.

Shavkat has wins over neal, magny and wonderboy
Ian Garry has wins over neal, magny, and MVP
Jdm has wins over burns and Holland

Imo these three have a similar resume.

Shavkat haven't found since 2023 while Garry and jdm have remained active. Imo they should fight each other for the #1 contender
 
JDM found in March of this year.
 
Should've won? Maybe if it was 5 rounds he could've but that's not what happened. Usman got 10-8'd in round 1, he has no case to have won that fight. Best he could've gotten was a draw.
 
dude ... fuck Garry... couldn't finish Magny couldn't finish MVP, and Split against Neal... No... Just No.... as a Karen would say...
Maddalena has splits against Holland and Hafez... Meh...
Shavkat has 100% finish rate.... and WAY ahead of the other two just for that... they should worship the ground he walks on frankly...
 
