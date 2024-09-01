The case for a #1 contender fight

Usman had a very good performance against khamzat that he should have won (According to me and many others)



That is one good performance against a top tier fighter.



Shavkat has wins over neal, magny and wonderboy

Ian Garry has wins over neal, magny, and MVP

Jdm has wins over burns and Holland



Imo these three have a similar resume.



Shavkat haven't found since 2023 while Garry and jdm have remained active. Imo they should fight each other for the #1 contender