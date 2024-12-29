Who has more potential Michael Morales or Carlos Prates?

Both guys are on win streaks since joining the UFC respectively and I feel like they're both bound to face one another some day but matching them up now would be stupid. I think Prates should fight Geoff Neal and Micahel Morales should fight Ian Garry. Both have finish wins over Trevin Giles and Neil Magny respectively but personally feel Morales has a more well rounded game and has more potential to be a contender/champion although Prates is very good. Who do you think is the better prospect?