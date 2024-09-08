Imo Sean Brady is a legit contender

hswrestler
Great performance for Brady here showing his elite grappling and more than servicable striking. I have him beating Garry and JDM and giving Shavkat a unique challenge with his grappling. I've always thought his biggest weakness was cardio, but his cardio has looked really good this fight.
Imo his next fight should be a title eliminator against Garry, JDM, Usman, or Shavkat
