Brady Vs Colby is the fight to make

Stop the BS with the Poirier/Colby fight. Have the guy fight a real contender if he wants to keep his spot.

Brady is here, he's coming off a win, let's make this happen.

No need to kill two contenders with Brady/Garry, it's silly.

Everyone in the old guard defends his spots at some point, Burns just did, Usman fought Khamzat, only Colby is out here trying to fight Oliveira and Poirier.

Have Burns/Colby and Garry/Leon instead. Much more interesting.
 
Sounds about right

wouldn’t mind seeing Dustin fight Masvidal instead
 
