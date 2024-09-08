Brady Vs Colby is the fight to make

Stop the BS with the Poirier/Colby fight. Have the guy fight a real contender if he wants to keep his spot.



Brady is here, he's coming off a win, let's make this happen.



No need to kill two contenders with Brady/Garry, it's silly.



Everyone in the old guard defends his spots at some point, Burns just did, Usman fought Khamzat, only Colby is out here trying to fight Oliveira and Poirier.



Have Burns/Colby and Garry/Leon instead. Much more interesting.