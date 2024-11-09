Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,838
- Reaction score
- 7,291
Khamzat Chimaev is likely fighting for a title in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) on February 8 in Australia. This was reported by TASS through the team of the athlete.
“This fight for the title could take place already in Australia at UFC 312. We are considering this possibility. We are waiting for a decision from the UFC,” – said the Agency interlocutor.
source: https://tass.ru/sport/22360527
Interesting. So the UFC seem to still keep a few balls in the air despite Sean's refusal to fight outside of Las Vegas.
What do you think will happen?