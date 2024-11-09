Rumored Team Chimaev tells Russian media they're awaiting a UFC decision - willing to return for UFC 312

Khamzat Chimaev is likely fighting for a title in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) on February 8 in Australia. This was reported by TASS through the team of the athlete.

“This fight for the title could take place already in Australia at UFC 312. We are considering this possibility. We are waiting for a decision from the UFC,” – said the Agency interlocutor.
source: https://tass.ru/sport/22360527

Interesting. So the UFC seem to still keep a few balls in the air despite Sean's refusal to fight outside of Las Vegas.

What do you think will happen?
 
I'm probably the biggest Strickland fan on here but there's several things he could have done to try and secure his rematch with DDP and he just didn't do any of them. In fact he's even went quiet on social media, no interviews, no controversial takes, no nothing. If you're gonna do the Covington method of getting undeserved title shots you atleast have to run your mouth and keep your name out there.

I'm at the point where I just say fuck it - give it to Khamzat if he's serious about fighting in Australia.
 
In the rare event Khamzat is available to fight you have to give it to him. Plain and simple.

He took two shots in the Whittaker fight so why not ?
 
I think everything hinges on whether they can get Khamzhat a VISA to fight outside of UAE/Saudi based on his links to Kadyrov.

Now that Trump won I bet they can get him one to fight in the US if they want starting next February, so their options just opened up tremendously, but not sure if he can get into Australia or other places in Europe still.
 
svmr_db said:
Makes sense, I don't know why Strickland thought he was in a position to dictate terms lol. Why is he so hesitant to fight in Australia?
Those AUS taxes for foreign fighters are heard to be brutal

I don’t think any right-minded American would go out there, risk their health, and pay the gov 1/2 their purse before returning home and feel good about it

Just the people satisfied with Venum coupons go w/o complaining about the financial aspect of it
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
I think everything hinges on whether they can get Khamzhat a VISA to fight outside of UAE/Saudi based on his links to Kadyrov.

Now that Trump won I bet they can get him one to fight in the US if they want starting next February, so their options just opened up tremendously, but not sure if he can get into Australia or other places in Europe still.
I never thought about it, but I think you’re correct. Dana knows Trump personally and Trump is an MMA fan. He for sure would get Khamzat a visa. Great point.
 
Let's fucking go!
DDP vs Khamzat collision will be legendary.
 
To be fair I don't blame Strickland, I've heard that Australia take more money from the purses than any other country, and its by quite a margin as well. I remember as long ago as Cain complaining about it that the amount taken was brutal and that was a long time ago!! I imagine its only gotten higher since then.
 
svmr_db said:
Makes sense, I don't know why Strickland thought he was in a position to dictate terms lol. Why is he so hesitant to fight in Australia?
Strickland has never been more turned on than when he goes down under and tumbles with a lad. For his own sake he stops cause there are a lot of bears who were fed a pack of lies from Strickland on ausgrndr. Some may say taxes but let's be real.
 
I hope everything comes through for Khamzat because watching a split decision rematch is the worst way to waste DDP's time. Strickland couldn't even get a unanimous decision against Costa. Let Strickland earn his shot or if DDP loses he can get his rematch after that.
 
Strickland is in no position to be calling shots, Australian taxes or not.

I mean if instead of a title fight where he is 50/50 against DDP and if he wins he is making millions he might get stuck behind Khamzhat and offered Caio or Imavov.

Though maybe Izzy wants a rematch, but since he isn’t champ there isn’t as much in it for Strickland.

UFC has him over a barrel, just where they like their fighters.
 
Not a big deal -- and there should be no drama.

If Strickland doesn't want to fight down there -- then Khamzat gets the shot.

Easy.

I'm a fan of Strickland, DDP, and Khamzat (when he shows up healthy) -- so as long as these three are fighting, I'm interested.
 
Sean is in a top-position

He can waive the AUS fight, save some money, and return on a Vegas card and make more in the long-run

Hell, moving to Vegas is a power-move to any UFC fighter imo. Fight local as much as possible, have your manager dictate that as much as possible. Remove the entire “travel” aspect of preparing for a fight.
 
svmr_db said:
Makes sense, I don't know why Strickland thought he was in a position to dictate terms lol. Why is he so hesitant to fight in Australia?
Probably taxes. Im hearing the Australia to US taxes are brutal so it's most def that.

Which goes against his 'anyone, anywhere' badass persona.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Sean is in a top-position

He can waive the AUS fight, save some money, and return on a Vegas card and make more in the long-run

Hell, moving to Vegas is a power-move to any UFC fighter imo. Fight local as much as possible, have your manager dictate that as much as possible. Remove the entire “travel” aspect of preparing for a fight.
He’d prob make over a million to challenge for the title, plus if he won in a 50/50 fight he’d make like 2 million plus after in his next fight.

Getting shelved for a few extra months to fight for $500k against Imavov in a rematch or Caio who are like #5/#6 as a fight night main event doesn’t seem like a great idea, could easily lose and then he’s left holding his dick with no title fight in his foreseeable future.

It’s all contingent on how much the UFC needs him and these aren’t COVID times, so would appear they don’t need him nearly as much.
 
