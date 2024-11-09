I'm probably the biggest Strickland fan on here but there's several things he could have done to try and secure his rematch with DDP and he just didn't do any of them. In fact he's even went quiet on social media, no interviews, no controversial takes, no nothing. If you're gonna do the Covington method of getting undeserved title shots you atleast have to run your mouth and keep your name out there.



I'm at the point where I just say fuck it - give it to Khamzat if he's serious about fighting in Australia.