Chimaev debuted in the UFC undefeated in 2020 and is still undefeated today with eight wins in the organization. There he has defeated recognized good fighters and most recently the former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. This latest victory has made him a hot topic to next face the reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. A match that's rumored for the UFC to have scheduled for the summer.There has now come clarifying reports on the potential title fight betweenandAccording to sources of Kimura with close access to Khamzat's team, the UFC are prepared to book the title fight as soon as possible. However, there is one important detail that remains. Chimaev has previously been denied entry to the United States, something that the UFC now means can be arranged and therefore has planned to book the fight for a date it's all clear, according to the sources of Kimura.