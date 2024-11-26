Media Chimaev says he's going to UFC 312 as a guest fighter!

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

The current MW champion, Dricus Du Plessis has admitted that he prefers to fight ‘Borz’ next over Strickland, however, the promotion is still yet to make their decision known.

‘Stillknocks’ revealed that UFC 312 in February was targeted for his next defense, however, the plan seems to have changed. Chimaev revealed that he will be in attendance for UFC 312
as scheduled for UFC meet & greets, as a guest fighter.

“Right now there haven’t been any offers for that event. Well, I’m planning to go there as I already have a contract to have a couple of meetings there, I need to go there according to the contract
and do some work, meet with fans there, talk and communicate."

“I haven’t talked to anyone about a fight for this, nothing like that so my plans are to recover,” Chimaev continued.

Source: https://bloodyelbow.com/2024/11/26/...ill-be-fighting-dricus-du-plessis-at-ufc-312/
 
Probably because Dana need his proper buildup, ie a walk up into the ring where everyone talks trash and a fake fight ensues a la lesnar cormier

I don’t think either fighter engages that way anymore tbh unless provoked
 
Strickland isn't a needle mover📉
People actually want to see if Khamzat is Champion material🏆
Stylistically I really am intrigued by this match-up (Kham vs DDP). I don't think Discuss will be bullied on the mat and likely pounds out Chimaev in later rounds...🌍
This is #1 bullshit. Khamzat vs DDP should be next. Idk why the ufc is dragging its feet on this one. Get Khamzat another fight while he’s healthy, maybe the ufc still doesn’t trust Khamzat. He did have trouble making weight against Whittaker.
 
Chimaev vs DDP is pretty clearly the fight to make.
 
Chimaev will have beaten Du Plessis in trash talk twice in a row before the fight.
 
UFC gotta pay Strickland to take a vacation.

Strickland beat up DDP -- but Khamzat can be properly tested NOW by DDP at the Championship Level.

But if Khamzat gets this Fight and drops out -- just give him gatekeeper Saudi/UAE events and slow roll the rest of his UFC career until it's over...
 
