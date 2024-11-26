The current MW champion, Dricus Du Plessis has admitted that he prefers to fight ‘Borz’ next over Strickland, however, the promotion is still yet to make their decision known.‘Stillknocks’ revealed that UFC 312 in February was targeted for his next defense, however, the plan seems to have changed. Chimaev revealed that he will be in attendance for UFC 312as scheduled for UFC meet & greets, as a guest fighter.“Right now there haven’t been any offers for that event. Well, I’m planning to go there as I already have a contract to have a couple of meetings there, I need to go there according to the contractand do some work, meet with fans there, talk and communicate."“I haven’t talked to anyone about a fight for this, nothing like that so my plans are to recover,” Chimaev continued.