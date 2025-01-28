Tactics and Strategy: Tom v Jon

This will be the biggest HW matchup since Fedor v CC if it happens. When Jon sliced thru the aging LHW division it looked like he had "no known weakness" until he fought Gustafson the 1st time. That's when many of us realized that his striking was merely ok when he fights opponents as rangey as him. It was solidified with his fights against Santos and Reyes.



At first glance some might say it's no longer the case and use Gane and Stipe as examples but the reality is that Jones did not strike with Gane so we didn't see that at all. And Stipe was old, coming off a KO loss and a 4 + year lay off. Stipe looked very slow which was too be expected.



After seeing Jon face many different types of opponents, strikers, grapplers, well rounded fighters, etc it is apparent that he hasn't faced the type of opponent that most guys have to face. Someone well rounded with roughly the same size and reach. The closest thing was Reyes and as we've seen he's no world beater.



Here are the well rounded guys hes faced

Shogun, Machida, Rampage, Vitor, Glover, DC, Rashad, Stipe.

All were much shorter except stipe who was shopworn and old



His grappling is good so with strikers they will always fear the grappling which means dropping their guard and possibly getting worked on the ground. Despite that Gus did great the 1st time and Santos did too.



The best grapplers he faced where Bader, DC, Glover, Shogun. Again he was much bigger than all of them. Had he gone to HW in his prime he would've faced many grapplers his size and many of them were good at striking too. Werdum, Barnett, Cain, Mir. Even the strikers then had good grappling or at least good grappling defense. JDS, Reem, AA.



If we finally see Tom Jones, Tommy Jon... Aspinall v Jones, it will be the first time we see him fight a well rounded fighter who is his size and is equally if not faster on the feet.



The biggest threats each have are Tom's hand speed and Jon's wrestling

What are the key tactics or strategy for each fighter to win?