  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Tactics and Strategy: Tom v Jon

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
9,511
Reaction score
3,482
This will be the biggest HW matchup since Fedor v CC if it happens. When Jon sliced thru the aging LHW division it looked like he had "no known weakness" until he fought Gustafson the 1st time. That's when many of us realized that his striking was merely ok when he fights opponents as rangey as him. It was solidified with his fights against Santos and Reyes.

At first glance some might say it's no longer the case and use Gane and Stipe as examples but the reality is that Jones did not strike with Gane so we didn't see that at all. And Stipe was old, coming off a KO loss and a 4 + year lay off. Stipe looked very slow which was too be expected.

After seeing Jon face many different types of opponents, strikers, grapplers, well rounded fighters, etc it is apparent that he hasn't faced the type of opponent that most guys have to face. Someone well rounded with roughly the same size and reach. The closest thing was Reyes and as we've seen he's no world beater.

Here are the well rounded guys hes faced
Shogun, Machida, Rampage, Vitor, Glover, DC, Rashad, Stipe.
All were much shorter except stipe who was shopworn and old

His grappling is good so with strikers they will always fear the grappling which means dropping their guard and possibly getting worked on the ground. Despite that Gus did great the 1st time and Santos did too.

The best grapplers he faced where Bader, DC, Glover, Shogun. Again he was much bigger than all of them. Had he gone to HW in his prime he would've faced many grapplers his size and many of them were good at striking too. Werdum, Barnett, Cain, Mir. Even the strikers then had good grappling or at least good grappling defense. JDS, Reem, AA.

If we finally see Tom Jones, Tommy Jon... Aspinall v Jones, it will be the first time we see him fight a well rounded fighter who is his size and is equally if not faster on the feet.

The biggest threats each have are Tom's hand speed and Jon's wrestling
What are the key tactics or strategy for each fighter to win?
 
I kind of wonder how Jon's TDD is at this stage of his career. What if Big Tom manages to blast double him? can he thwart that?

Jon has a great chin but goddamn Tom has bodied anyone he's hit flush, many times early.

Jones def want that on top of Stipe position where he can do the same elbow attack, but will he be able to before he gets clocked?\

Tom def comes forward without fear and can be a bit reckless w defense. Jones could maybe go for a flying knee but he could get taken down off that.
 
Strategy: Bop Jon in the temple really fast with lightning quick hands

tom-aspinall-sergei-pavlovich.gif
 
Tom is arguably a better striker with faster hand speed and better footwork. Jon is more diverse but judging HW match history superior punching is far more important than anything else.

Jon has better wrestling but Tom is nonslouch on the ground. He's looked absolutely great in the UFC.

If anything I'd expect a good body and oblique kicking strategy from Jones. Then likely getting a takedown along the fence and punishing Tom with gnp.

After 2 rounds of this I bet Tom gets tired and finds himself in a very bad position where he can't properly defend.

Tom's best shot is to work on takedown and trip defense and sweeps or getting up with the cage. And of course cardio.

If Tom's cardio holds up and he's able to defend takedowns consistently I can see him dropping jones and maybe finishing him. HW punches are simply more powerful. Other than that Tom has to hope he lands within the 1st 2 rounds.

I dont see Tom getting submitted which IMO is what makes this matchup the most interesting.

He's a huge danger on the feet and he likely won't get submitted like Gane
 
HHJ said:
I kind of wonder how Jon's TDD is at this stage of his career. What if Big Tom manages to blast double him? can he thwart that?

Jon has a great chin but goddamn Tom has bodied anyone he's hit flush, many times early.

Jones def want that on top of Stipe position where he can do the same elbow attack, but will he be able to before he gets clocked?\

Tom def comes forward without fear and can be a bit reckless w defense. Jones could maybe go for a flying knee but he could get taken down off that.
Click to expand...
A jumping or flying knee is likely from Jones against shorter smaller opponents. I don't see him using it here but wouldn't be surprised if he times it well.

I could also see him landing takedowns and eventually a TD feint to spinning elbow and hurting Tom
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
People are in denial that current Jones would lose to Tom. No amount of PEDs will close the gap at this stage in his career.
 
If the fight stays on the feet tom is knocking him out. To me there is almost no chance jon can handle him on the feet. However people talk about the best grappler ever and bones isn't mentioned. I think he is the best ever the dude has never been controlled on the ground at all. Also I do think it matters when it's lhw and hw. You might be the best at ww but really there probably isn't a person who could out grapple jon in a mma setting.
 
Jones just needs to keep kicking Aspinall's knees until he damages it like he did Santos, Aspinall has already shown a weakness there
 
Tweak896 said:
Jones just needs to keep kicking Aspinall's knees until he damages it like he did Santos, Aspinall has already shown a weakness there
Click to expand...
You're talking about an injury that Tom had and didn't fix because he was offered fights non-stop. Perhaps Tom should bring a picture of Chael to the faceoff, Jon's shown a weakness to him prior.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
If the fight stays on the feet tom is knocking him out. To me there is almost no chance jon can handle him on the feet. However people talk about the best grappler ever and bones isn't mentioned. I think he is the best ever the dude has never been controlled on the ground at all. Also I do think it matters when it's lhw and hw. You might be the best at ww but really there probably isn't a person who could out grapple jon in a mma setting.
Click to expand...

Jon is an outstanding grappler. I do attribute most of his dominance there with his ability to use his limb length advantage. I always wanted to see him face good grapplers his size.

Tom is not an elite mma wrestler like Barnett or Cain nor is he a submission threat like Nog, Mir or Werdum but at least he is a similar sized opponent as Jones who is not old or a fish out of water on the ground
 
Tweak896 said:
Jones just needs to keep kicking Aspinall's knees until he damages it like he did Santos, Aspinall has already shown a weakness there
Click to expand...
That is a likely scenario IMO

It will at least get Tom to hesitate his blitz which will create openings and reduce risk for Jon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Stipe has a better chance against Jon than people expect
4 5 6
Replies
105
Views
5K
Romulas
Romulas
Motivated BJ Penn
Stipe Miocic is going to knockout Jon Bones Jones
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Ibm
Ibm
UFCBlackbelt
Tom Aspinal riding Jon Jones hate is Cringe
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
BjPenn2017
BjPenn2017
El Diego
Who would you pick to beat the Jones we saw at UFC 309?
2
Replies
33
Views
910
Intermission
I
L
Dana said that the winner of JJ and Stipe would fight Tom
2
Replies
21
Views
685
David Street
David Street

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,301
Messages
56,823,949
Members
175,421
Latest member
ClinchmasterEdwards93291

Share this page

Back
Top