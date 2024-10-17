The last true fight we saw Jon in was a robbery decision over LHW journeyman Dominic Reyes

tritestill said: Good thread, also said he was very demotivated for those fights, which could be true Click to expand...

Motivated maybe, but the reality is Jon has no power even at LHW, and is basically gonna have to spend the fight standing with a true HW boxer/wrestler who hits like a truck.If you look past all the GOAT hype he got from fights many years ago at LHW, there is very little to go here that says he runs through a true well rounded HW. He wouldn't go up to HW to fight Cormier for a reason and that's because true HW power is the great equalizer and power is the biggest area Jon lacks.Jon may be doing everything he can to prepare, but when he steps in there things may not at all go as is being envisioned.