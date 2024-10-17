The last true fight we saw Jon in was a robbery decision over LHW journeyman Dominic Reyes

MarioLemieux
And the fight before that was a close decision against a one-legged LHW journeyman Thiago Santos.
I'm not sure why people are so convinced he's going to have an easy time with a true HW monster like Stipe Miocic who he'll be forced to stand with unlike Gane who is a kickboxer with no grappling.
Stipe might not be Tom or even his old self, but if he is 80% or Stipe Jon could be in seious trouble.
