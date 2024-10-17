The last true fight we saw Jon in was a robbery decision over LHW journeyman Dominic Reyes

And the fight before that was a close decision against a one-legged LHW journeyman Thiago Santos.

I'm not sure why people are so convinced he's going to have an easy time with a true HW monster like Stipe Miocic who he'll be forced to stand with unlike Gane who is a kickboxer with no grappling.

Stipe might not be Tom or even his old self, but if he is 80% or Stipe Jon could be in seious trouble.

 
Stipe has a chance, maybe a good one even. At this point, we don't really know what EITHER of these guys are going to bring to the cage.
 
Good thread, also said he was very demotivated for those fights, which could be true
Motivated maybe, but the reality is Jon has no power even at LHW, and is basically gonna have to spend the fight standing with a true HW boxer/wrestler who hits like a truck.

If you look past all the GOAT hype he got from fights many years ago at LHW, there is very little to go here that says he runs through a true well rounded HW. He wouldn't go up to HW to fight Cormier for a reason and that's because true HW power is the great equalizer and power is the biggest area Jon lacks.

Jon may be doing everything he can to prepare, but when he steps in there things may not at all go as is being envisioned.
 
Stipe is going to win by KO, early RD2 or late 1.
 
Reyes was one of the more athletic guys in the division & had Gus-like size & decent striking which Jones has trouble with

Then he knew how he was going to fight Gane & wanted him to carry the extra weight & sub him early

Now he looks like he’s in great shape & probably plans to drag old man, ring rust Stipe into later rounds & out class/decision him

Of course Stipe has a chance but Jones will be prepared & should be a decent favorite
 
