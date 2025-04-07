What was the prime of Jon Jones in your opinion?

Do you think his dominant run against the first era, defeating the fighters who were beast on PRIDE and then were the big names of LHW until JJ made it look easy vs them, like... The era JJ couldn't even be challenged?



Or during his run at the next generation in UFC LHW, with his legendary sagas vs DC, Gustafsson... Dominating Glover, who was on a 17 wins streak, etc...



Or his run at the third generation of LHW, defeating Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Reyes? I guess this would be the least likely to be appointed as JJ's prime ofc.



Or now, after 3 years, going to HW and finishing Gane in 3 minutes (Gane who had defeated in tremendous fashion many HW big names except Francis), plus finishing Stipe, the HW with most belt defenses and, likely, top 3 HW of all times, dominantly, before the championship rounds... ? At least according to JJ's interview pre Gane fight, in those 3 years, he had shown a training consistency that was lacking after a certain point of his career, where, as per himself, he'd train and study his opponents but not as much as initially, and would end up relying a lot on talent to win the fights. He said he wouldn't miss a day of training and also, obsessively analysing many fights, trending moves, the evolution of the game, etc...



IMO, athletically speaking, JJ's run through the first generation was the best JJ, as well as that hunger. Skill and knowledge wise, with polished techniques, etc. the HW JJ. The one who had those sagas vs DC and Gus may be the best one in terms of balancing improved skills (in comparison to first era JJ) and athleticism (in comparison to the HW JJ), though his many controversies might have hampered his performance, perhaps. Even when you're at the top of your game, I think mentally, he was off in many ways and that has an impact, for sure.