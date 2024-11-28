Who would you pick to beat the Jones we saw at UFC 309?

El Diego
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2024
- Messages
- 93
- Reaction score
- 180
He looked slow on the feet against Gane, but dropping 20lbs worked wonders for his speed and fluidity; even though Stipe was old I thought Jon looked like the old Jon.
He's a tough fight for many HWs because he combines GOAT-lvl fight IQ with being extremely well-rounded and athletic.
I would pick peak Fedor, Cain, Aspinall over him, but he beats everyone else.
He's a tough fight for many HWs because he combines GOAT-lvl fight IQ with being extremely well-rounded and athletic.
I would pick peak Fedor, Cain, Aspinall over him, but he beats everyone else.