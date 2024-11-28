Who would you pick to beat the Jones we saw at UFC 309?

Jon's last two fights have really skyrocketed his status, when neither really warranted much of a jump.



There are a number of HWs throughout MMA history that would be unlike any matchup Jon has ever had. There are multiple guys in the history of HW that would beat him. It's really getting carried away to say he would beat any of those top guys in their prime.



Even guys that aren't that good like Brock would present a unique challenge as Jones would have to be on his back likely for an extended time (Jon's never fought anyone huge with wrestling better than his). Jon's never faced the kind of sub threat that he would against Prime Nog or Werdum. He's never faced getting his head kicked off like he would against prime CC. Anyone as strong and well-rounded as Fedor? Nope.



He is still the guy that struggled with multiple mediocre LHWs, and many would say he lost at least one of those; beating a one-dimensional fighter and an old man at HW doesn't change much.



That's another way Conor and Jones are alike- they both beat up old men.