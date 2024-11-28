Who would you pick to beat the Jones we saw at UFC 309?

He looked slow on the feet against Gane, but dropping 20lbs worked wonders for his speed and fluidity; even though Stipe was old I thought Jon looked like the old Jon.

He's a tough fight for many HWs because he combines GOAT-lvl fight IQ with being extremely well-rounded and athletic.

I would pick peak Fedor, Cain, Aspinall over him, but he beats everyone else.
 
Aspinall is 50/50 he beats everyone else at heavyweight right now. In the past…Cain and Fedor. He beats prime JDS, Werdum, Stipe, and Reem.
 
Knowing Cain's knee problems and Jon's propensity to throw oblique kicks I don't see how anyone can pick Cain in that fight. Prime Reem and Werdum would be a lot tougher.
 
Cain never suffered a knee injury in a fight until he was fully washed vs Ngannou

Ubereem is overrated, he barely beat Werdum standing in SF when Werdum was a terrible striker.
 
The whole heavyweight top 5 except Gane maybe Volkov lol.

Looked slow and cowardly, turning his back like Israel. Jailton smothers him, Pavlovich, Blaydes and Aspinall walk him down and ko him.
 
Jon didn't duck both Francis and Aspinall for no reason, so that's who'd I pick to beat him, especially Aspinall with his ground skills.
 
Jon's last two fights have really skyrocketed his status, when neither really warranted much of a jump.

There are a number of HWs throughout MMA history that would be unlike any matchup Jon has ever had. There are multiple guys in the history of HW that would beat him. It's really getting carried away to say he would beat any of those top guys in their prime.

Even guys that aren't that good like Brock would present a unique challenge as Jones would have to be on his back likely for an extended time (Jon's never fought anyone huge with wrestling better than his). Jon's never faced the kind of sub threat that he would against Prime Nog or Werdum. He's never faced getting his head kicked off like he would against prime CC. Anyone as strong and well-rounded as Fedor? Nope.

He is still the guy that struggled with multiple mediocre LHWs, and many would say he lost at least one of those; beating a one-dimensional fighter and an old man at HW doesn't change much.

That's another way Conor and Jones are alike- they both beat up old men.
 
