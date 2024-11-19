Comparing the Stipe we saw against Jones vs prime Stipe

So I'm watching Stipe's old fights over again to see if that was the same guy and.... It wasn't, not at all. In his older fights he looked way more alert, sharp, and... like he actually wanted to win lol.



I'm not watching in any particular order but first I watched the Overeem fight and Stipe was moving forward using heavy pressure the entire time, throwing combos and even a decent amount of body kicks. Even getting dropped didn't stop his pressure.



Next up Gonzaga, again Stipe constantly going forward. Heavy pressure, high volume, breaking Gonzaga down.



Maldonado and De Fries, again Stipe going forward and finishes both of them quickly.



Arlovski fight, same thing.. Moving forward and takes Arlovski out quickly.



Shane Del Rosario hurt Stipe several times, landed a ton of hard kicks to the body as well as head kicks and leg kicks. Stipe never stopped moving forward, eventually taking Rosario down and winning by ground and pound BUT even while having such a tough time on the feet he kept moving forward.



Roy Nelson and this time he is a little more willing to move backwards but both guys want to be the one moving forward. It's also Stipe's first fight since the Struve loss. Stipe uses Nelson as a heavybag like many before but isn't able to finish him, also like many before.



Joey Beltran, Stipe's UFC debut. Stipe going forward like usual, mixes up the striking and wrestling for an easy decision win.



Mark Hunt. Stipe moves forward like usual, beats Hunt up on the feet and mixes in some wrestling, after realizing he can just keep Hunt down and beat on him, he starts to take him down at will and eventually gets the tko by ground and pound.



Struve. Stipe moving forward like usual, very competitive fight that Struve eventually gets the better of and finishes Stipe by tko.



1st Cormier fight, Stipe is the one moving forward the whole time and DC finishes him with an eye poke. 2nd fight won't play (using fightpass), 3rd fight Stipe started out uncharacteristically backing up for the first minute but as the fight progressed he became the one pressing forward most of the time.



1st Ngannou fight, Stipe goes for a takedown early then Ngannou starts swinging wildly and Stipe wisely moves backward. First fight where I'd say Stipe moved backwards more than his opponent but can you really blame him? Ngannou was trying to take his head off with every shot. 2nd Ngannou fight, again Stipe is more timid than normal and not using his typical pressure but again, it's Francis freaking Ngannou, not to mention I feel like Stipe wasn't really the same guy even at that point. Heck I think even by the first Francis fight he didn't have the same motivation and intensity anymore.



Now finally the point of this entire thread... The Jones fight. Stipe was moving backwards from the very beginning, it was like he was in there with Ngannou swinging wildly on him again. Looked scared from the second the fight started. Stiped attempted 94 strikes and was finished in rd 3. He attempted 244 strikes in the 2nd Cormier fight in which he won in rd 4.



He threw 60 strikes against Overeem which ended in rd 1. 56 in the JDS rematch that ended in just 2 minutes.



464 against Hunt but of course that counts ground strikes.



197 against Nelson and so on..



I think around the time Stipe started complaining about how much he was making is when he started to decline a bit. Then the fact he didn't even entertain the idea of fighting any contenders after losing to DC. He had the DC trilogy and then the Ngannou rematch and by that point I really don't think he was motivated to be in there anymore.



After the ko loss he didn't try to build himself up and was essentially retired, if he was motivated he would have fought contenders like almost all former champs end up doing after losing their belt.



TLDR Aside from Stipe looking slow he was way more timid and way less active. He fought guys that beat were lighting him up and hurting him much worse than Jones was but kept pushing forward and pouring on that pressure. Against Jones he mostly moved backwards.



Del Rosario was lighting up Stipe but Stipe still attempted more strikes.