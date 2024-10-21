Surprised by reaction to Ngannou’s win

S

Southpoor97

Can someone clear me up on the reaction?

I am very neutral and I saw a Francis that has clearly declined. He looked very slow and ploddy in the feet. I wasn’t really impressed by his grappling either, if you’ve seen Renan grapple, you know most jobbers could do that. Took Francis a long time to advance position. Almost got caught in a triangle.

Yet online I see everyone claiming to be impressed or terrified by the performance, and I’m very confused…

I DO NOT see a guy who could challenge Tom Aspinall in any way anymore, Francis did not look the same to me.


Do you guys truly believe you saw the best heavyweight or is it more of a f**k you to Dana or Jon Jones to claim he is?

How many of you truly believe that was a good performance and he could compete with Aspinall?

How many of you would you admit a lot of this is based in emotion?

Purely curious if I live on a different planet or there is more to this?
 
You're accusing others of having emotions cloud their perception, but you've come to a lot of conclusions based on a very short fight, which was a one-sided beatdown. I don't know if you're on another planet, but you sound like the people you're trying to confront with this thread.
 
Really? I just rewatched and all standing strikes from both men came very fast (considering how big they are).

The hook that missed from Francis was explosive.

The shot was also very smooth, clean and quick.

I mean within one round he took Renan’s back and finished him, did you need it to be even quicker?

Also he did serious damage with his gnp from halfguard top, set up the back take / finish.
 
Big Frank never lost the belt. He's still "the" champ" regardless of UFC.
You realize right now "all" these heavyweights you speak of are at the near end of their careers and definitely out of their prime. Frank isn't a prime age ya know.

Tom is in what many Sherdog claimed Jon Jones position when he started and became champ. Ironic no?
 
Yes, we live on a different planet than you; you live on Frankhateroid, we live on earth. Francis got a quick finish and looked fine.
 
I mean the man just lost his son. Probably going to need a bit of time to be the same.
 
