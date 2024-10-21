Surprised by reaction to Ngannou’s win

Can someone clear me up on the reaction?



I am very neutral and I saw a Francis that has clearly declined. He looked very slow and ploddy in the feet. I wasn’t really impressed by his grappling either, if you’ve seen Renan grapple, you know most jobbers could do that. Took Francis a long time to advance position. Almost got caught in a triangle.



Yet online I see everyone claiming to be impressed or terrified by the performance, and I’m very confused…



I DO NOT see a guy who could challenge Tom Aspinall in any way anymore, Francis did not look the same to me.





Do you guys truly believe you saw the best heavyweight or is it more of a f**k you to Dana or Jon Jones to claim he is?



How many of you truly believe that was a good performance and he could compete with Aspinall?



How many of you would you admit a lot of this is based in emotion?



Purely curious if I live on a different planet or there is more to this?