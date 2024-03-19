Styles make fights Francis is a bad matchup for Fury.

Styles make fights Francis is big, strong,powerful and durable. The second knockdown he got from AJ would have knocked out the majority of boxers. You think Wilder/fury would take that shot. The final shot that took out Francis would take out a horse



Fury is not that strong, not that physically imposing and is not that strong in the clinch and does not have tremendous power. This allows Francis to bully him in a way he could not do with Joshua.