"Deontay Wilder hits harder than Francis by a mile"- Tyson Fury dangerous

“Deontay, by far,"

“Francis Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn’t really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn’t like it was dynamite every time he hit me and I was wobbled or anything, no. Just one shot to the back of the head, and that was it. So, Wilder is still the biggest puncher I’ve ever been in the ring with, by a mile.”

-Tyson Fury