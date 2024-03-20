"Deontay Wilder hits harder than Francis by a mile"- Tyson Fury dangerous

“Deontay, by far,"
“Francis Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn’t really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn’t like it was dynamite every time he hit me and I was wobbled or anything, no. Just one shot to the back of the head, and that was it. So, Wilder is still the biggest puncher I’ve ever been in the ring with, by a mile.”
-Tyson Fury
 
maybe, maybe not

he's probably right
 
"Deontay, by far,"
“Deontay, by far,"
“Francis Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn’t really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn’t like it was dynamite every time he hit me and I was wobbled or anything, no. Just one shot to the back of the head, and that was it. So, Wilder is still the biggest puncher I’ve ever been in the ring with, by a mile.”
-Tyson Fury
That's most likely true. Fury had to go full undertaker to recover from a Wilder punch, whereas Fury was slightly stunned and surprised by the knockdown against Ngannou. Fury was also knocked down multiple times in his trilogy against Wilder
tyson-gets-up-tyson-fury-ko.gif


undertaker-sit-up.gif


Virtually identical
 
To be fair, I imagine Ngannou would say Anthony Joshua hits a ton harder than Fury, seeing as Fury's punches on Ngannou seemed like nothing.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
That's most likely true. Fury had to go full undertaker to recover from a Wilder punch, whereas Fury was slightly stunned and surprised by the knockdown against Ngannou
tyson-gets-up-tyson-fury-ko.gif
Watching that recovery live was actually fascinating. The hand of God himself pulled Fury up.
 
<36>

Yeah, but Ngannou knocked your giant fat a$$ down and took you to a SPLIT decision in his first professional boxing match, jacka$$

francis-ngannou-knockdown.gif
 
chinarice said:
To be fair, I imagine Ngannou would say Anthony Joshua hits a ton harder than Fury, seeing as Fury's punches on Ngannou seemed like nothing.
Francis hasn't said that. At least not yet. He did say that Fury was the hardest hitter he'd been in with prior to getting sparked out by Joshua though.
 
Little fuck bag mods moved it out of the UFC section quick. I bet if he said Ngannou hits harder, this thread would still be up there.
Makes me happy to know that every one of them, sat there, with a look of confusion and sadness when Francis got slumpt over like a bag of shit.
 
