Francis going southpaw cost him the Joshua fight and lead to the KO. Why did he do it? Francis gifted Joshua the win

Francis was not doing bad until he switched southpaw as soon as he turned southpaw the right straight was open for Joshua and he dropped Francis with it.



After this Francis was done, he was still rocked and not really able to recover and this lead to the other knockdown and the knockout



Francis going southpaw was the beginning of the end.



Joshua is a good fighter with good power but there is no way Joshua would keep his pace for 10 rounds. Joshua would eventually slow and allow Francis to use his size and durability to wear on Joshua. The fight did not last that long for us to see this.



Francis should have used a high guard and pressure Joshua with his physical presence not try to exchange with him. Joshua biggest flaw is his composure and durability.



Francis should have tried to conserve energy and be defensively responsible in the first rounds before starting to rough Joshua up in the clinch. Francis actually has a good shot at beating Joshua but he blew it by being over confident



Joshua still should have been the favourite but Francis sold himself short by going southpaw. WHY?





Francis robbed the fans by going southpaw.