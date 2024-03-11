Francis going southpaw cost him the Joshua fight and lead to the KO. Why did he do it? Francis gifted Joshua the win

Francis was not doing bad until he switched southpaw as soon as he turned southpaw the right straight was open for Joshua and he dropped Francis with it.

After this Francis was done, he was still rocked and not really able to recover and this lead to the other knockdown and the knockout

Francis going southpaw was the beginning of the end.

Joshua is a good fighter with good power but there is no way Joshua would keep his pace for 10 rounds. Joshua would eventually slow and allow Francis to use his size and durability to wear on Joshua. The fight did not last that long for us to see this.

Francis should have used a high guard and pressure Joshua with his physical presence not try to exchange with him. Joshua biggest flaw is his composure and durability.

Francis should have tried to conserve energy and be defensively responsible in the first rounds before starting to rough Joshua up in the clinch. Francis actually has a good shot at beating Joshua but he blew it by being over confident

Joshua still should have been the favourite but Francis sold himself short by going southpaw. WHY?


Francis robbed the fans by going southpaw.
 
Well obviously Francis wins a 10-round shutout if he never switches stances.
 
He got completely outclassed and shown to be the novice boxer he is. There’s levels.
 
I think Joshua wins anyway and I picked him. But in terms of Francis getting destroyed instantly yes thats probably the reason. A reason that all the people dogpiling on Francis calling him a bum are ignoring. Also him biting on all Joshuas punches when him doing the exact opposite is how he almost beat Fury.

Maybe he was watching Rocky II before the fight and got a little too inspired? But in Rocky II that was a stupid decision too that enabled Apollo to dominate the fight on the cards. Switching stances is generally not a smart decision. But I think it gets romanticized a bit.
 
He wasnt doing too bad for the first minute...

He was too slow and cumbersome and wide open and was being baited with low parries, he was never going to last more than a few rounds whatever he did.
Plus this stance switching worked out for him alright in his greatest ever combat sport achievement in going to a split decison with Fury, so he was definitely going to do it here.

If they fought again or god forbid he fought Wilder he would get KTFO worse (if thats even possible) his chin wont be the same after that, and even what it was before didnt carry over to boxing.

I hope for Francis sake he sticks to MMA now rather rhan becoming a whipping boy in the HW division of boxing. He is a nice guy and has nothing to prove now.
 
Lol so Francis was doing well until he turned southpaw! Not even half a round then.

It probably l led to the first knockdown but not why he lost. Falling short with a jab and getting timed is why he lost (the second knockdown). Joshua didn’t even need to slip it. That there shows the huge difference in levels between the 2 boxers

Let’s not fuckin kid ourselves, if they fought 10 times the result is the same every time. It was a complete mismatch. Joshua was hardly busy up to the KO, he just found Francis very easy to counter.
 
I also picked Joshua but Francis got destroyed so early because he went southpaw.
 
He was done after that first knockdown, he was compromised. Turning southpaw was the beginning of the end
 
That isn't why. He fully recovered after the first knockdown. It was the second knockdown that ruined him and he wasn't fighting out of the southpaw stance there.
 
Its been 48 hours or so. The pro AJ people want their pound of flesh because they are insecure. As time passes cooler heads will prevail. They always do(at least in fighting).
 
82248901-13176597-image-a-12_1709975161947.jpg
 
I mentioned that, why did he do it? It looks cool, same reason a lot of guys do it and they get their asses handed to them. Lomachenko was it? who was doing a lot of that in the last few years? Whoever it was, to do it well is a rarity and not everyone can do it, and like I said in the other thread, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the best switch hitter ever, warned people that it's something that he spent a lot of time in the gym practicing, he didn't just decide to do it midfight. It's stupid, some fighters can do it well but they are very few, they say Duran and Tyson would switch to southpaw, we know about Hagler but not too many do it well, if you can't do it, don't try it.
 
He was not fully recovered he got dropped like a sack of potatoes and it ruined his confidence he stopped feints and changing levels.
 
that, and like I said before, if you're not experienced with being hurt or dazed, how are you going to know how to handle it? You most likely won't. Even top fighters find themselves in positions where they fall apart after a good shot or a knockdown, even with experience it can be tough, you take someone who hasn't been through all that and most likely, he'll be lost.
 
Francis changed southpaw but Francis can barely box orthodox, he changed southpaw and did not understand the defence and offensive capability from the stance.

His corners should have drilled that out of him. He should have used a high guard and wear on Joshua he would have still lost but he would not have gotten destroyed
 
