Media Stipe: Ill do what I want against Jones

Leinster Rugby

Leinster Rugby

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
8,105
Reaction score
9,122
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Stipe Miocic: 'I'm going to do what I want to do' at UFC 309 against Jon Jones

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he won’t wait for Jon Jones to implement his gameplan in the UFC 309 main event.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Stipes corpse maintained it will "do whatever he wants" in the Jones fight. Doesn't seem too likely but at least he's confident in himself even if nobody else is. Anyone at all picking Stipe? I see this as easy money for Jones and essentially a cop out of a fight.
 
Imo he will try to close the distance and box Jon, he will not be that worried for td becourse he is wrestler himself.
I dont see any other path for Stipe, but if it goes that way, the fight will be pretty intense for round or two.
I am not completely writting Stipe off, he lives healty life, probably still has some power and endurance, also didnt have that many injuries true out carrer.
Speed and reflex can be problems, but he is not fighting blitzkrieg Tom so here is that.
But on the other hand I think Jon will try to graplle, and choke Stipe.
 
Stipe has an unbelievable record, probably the goat however he has been out too long.

Jones gets this done handily.
 
Jones is going to make quick work of him and then retire unfortunately.
 
<YeahOKJen>

Yeah, thats why Stipe refused to fight any of the contenders for the past 4 years and literally has no wins over anyone currently in the UFC.
 
Imagine Stipe dancing over the unconscious body of Jones while Dana goes RED '.'
 
Not sure who is gonna win but regardless it will be the fans that lose.

Both fighters are done after this. Waste of a last fight
 
Stipe is being hugely underestimated and it will line my pockets with gold.

Pillowfisted Jon is going to meet true HW power, boxing and TDD.
 
jooohnmatrix said:
Can’t think of anyone with a better record.

Beaten ;

Jds
Werdum
DC
Francis
Overeem
Click to expand...
The best UFC HW ever. Prime Stipe lost to Struve lol. Sure all those wins you listed are impressive but he also lost to Jds, DC and Francis ( those last 2 badly ). Your L’s are part of your record and will have an impact on your goat eligibility.

Btw I like Stipe and I sincerely hope that he lands a hail mary on Jones to win. Would be glorious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HoiceNJuicy
Wishing for a Stipe Miocic injury?
2
Replies
32
Views
927
snaportap21
S
Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
tritestill
tritestill
Tronald Dump
Dana White hopes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner unifies with Tom Aspinall: 'If both retire, f*cking that'll suck'
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
4K
VAfan
VAfan
octagonation
Here is why I believe Stipe Miocic will beat Jon Jones
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
g*r*b
g*r*b

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,174
Messages
56,434,514
Members
175,221
Latest member
fg777

Share this page

Back
Top