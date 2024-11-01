Imo he will try to close the distance and box Jon, he will not be that worried for td becourse he is wrestler himself.

I dont see any other path for Stipe, but if it goes that way, the fight will be pretty intense for round or two.

I am not completely writting Stipe off, he lives healty life, probably still has some power and endurance, also didnt have that many injuries true out carrer.

Speed and reflex can be problems, but he is not fighting blitzkrieg Tom so here is that.

But on the other hand I think Jon will try to graplle, and choke Stipe.