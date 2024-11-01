Leinster Rugby
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 8,105
- Reaction score
- 9,122
Stipe Miocic: 'I'm going to do what I want to do' at UFC 309 against Jon Jones
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he won’t wait for Jon Jones to implement his gameplan in the UFC 309 main event.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Stipes corpse maintained it will "do whatever he wants" in the Jones fight. Doesn't seem too likely but at least he's confident in himself even if nobody else is. Anyone at all picking Stipe? I see this as easy money for Jones and essentially a cop out of a fight.