Media Stipe Miocic was 'mad and upset', told Embedded crew to stop filming after Jones faceoff

Daniel Cormier has pulled back the curtain on what unfolded in the aftermath of the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference faceoff between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

The attitude between Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) and Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) has become more hostile as the days wind down to Saturday’s heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPNews, ESPN+). Jones said the fight is now “very personal” to him after he thinks his opponent made a personal slight toward his family and called him a “b*tch” on the “Countdown” preview show, but Miocic thinks it’s an overreaction and claims he never spoke of Jones’ children.

Cormier, who has a deep history with both sides of the championship bout, is not surprised by Jones’ demeanor. He thinks “Bones” is the type to use anything he can as motivation.

“A lot of greats do (take anything as motivation),” Cormier told MMA Junkie on Friday. “He likes it. He operates well in that, too. He operated well in our series of fights and he doesn’t mind it. We just talked on the weigh-in show and he spoke about it was true – he didn’t make this up. He said, ‘I heard Stipe say it. I’m not lying.’ So in his mind it’s the absolute truth and he’s operating under the idea that Stipe Miocic insulted him, insulted his family and he wants to make him pay for it.”

Cormier said Jones might be pushing the wrong buttons in this situation, or perhaps the right ones. He revealed some backstage insight to Miocic after he left the faceoff with Jones, where he refused to shake hands and told him, “Don’t ever mention my kids.”

“He’s mad,” Cormier said of Miocic. “You can tell. When he got off of the stage yesterday at the press conference, Jon said, ‘Don’t talk about my children.’ And Stipe goes, ‘I did not talk about your kids’ and he was shaking his head. He went off the stage, ripped his mic off and told ‘Embedded,’ ‘Stop filming.’ He was so mad and upset.”
Click to expand...



 
It was a weird face off.

Jon refusing to shake hands and talking about Stipe dissing his kids, which no one seems to have a single bit of proof of.

Hopefully the non handshake curse strikes again tomorrow night, but odds are not the greatest in grandpa Miocic's favor.
 
jones always plays mind games like this

during the gane presser he kept saying stuff like 'gain' or 'i have alot to gain' or 'this atmosphere is very surreal/cyril'

told reyes his breath stinks

kept trying to stand in front of Gus at the 232 face off
 
I really hope Stipe wins. Don't think he has a chance in hell due to his age, layoff and possible staph, but man would it be sweet if the cherrypicking worked against Jon.

Same feeling as the Bisping/Hendo rematch, only that this time the champ is much more impenetrable than Michael ever was.
 
old-man-yells-at-cloud.jpg
 
Lmao it's just fake drama Jones is using to hype up this dogshit matchup.
 
You could see the accusation of bringing up Jon's kids pissed him off.

When they were told to turn and face the crowd for photographs Stipe was still shaking his head.

He's a good guy so he's probably genuinely perturbed at the idea he was bringing up another man's family.
 
Morning Star said:
Lmao it's just fake drama Jones is using to hype up this dogshit matchup.
Click to expand...

Probably...but the bugger of Jones is that you can't always tell whether it's the Machiavellianism of setting up fake drama or the paranoid narcissism of thinking it's real.
 
