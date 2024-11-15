svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 17,638
- Reaction score
- 68,701
Daniel Cormier has pulled back the curtain on what unfolded in the aftermath of the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference faceoff between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.
The attitude between Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) and Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) has become more hostile as the days wind down to Saturday’s heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPNews, ESPN+). Jones said the fight is now “very personal” to him after he thinks his opponent made a personal slight toward his family and called him a “b*tch” on the “Countdown” preview show, but Miocic thinks it’s an overreaction and claims he never spoke of Jones’ children.
Cormier, who has a deep history with both sides of the championship bout, is not surprised by Jones’ demeanor. He thinks “Bones” is the type to use anything he can as motivation.
“A lot of greats do (take anything as motivation),” Cormier told MMA Junkie on Friday. “He likes it. He operates well in that, too. He operated well in our series of fights and he doesn’t mind it. We just talked on the weigh-in show and he spoke about it was true – he didn’t make this up. He said, ‘I heard Stipe say it. I’m not lying.’ So in his mind it’s the absolute truth and he’s operating under the idea that Stipe Miocic insulted him, insulted his family and he wants to make him pay for it.”
Cormier said Jones might be pushing the wrong buttons in this situation, or perhaps the right ones. He revealed some backstage insight to Miocic after he left the faceoff with Jones, where he refused to shake hands and told him, “Don’t ever mention my kids.”
“He’s mad,” Cormier said of Miocic. “You can tell. When he got off of the stage yesterday at the press conference, Jon said, ‘Don’t talk about my children.’ And Stipe goes, ‘I did not talk about your kids’ and he was shaking his head. He went off the stage, ripped his mic off and told ‘Embedded,’ ‘Stop filming.’ He was so mad and upset.”