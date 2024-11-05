If Stipe survives Cormiers wrestling he should be able to hold off Jones

Intermission
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 32
- Reaction score
- 11
I have a hard time predicting this fight. I just don't know how Stipes wrestling matches up to Jon. Let's assume Stipe handles the wrestling. Then we come down to striking.
As I recall, Stipe throws punches. How is that enough to give Jones trouble? Jones isn't even going to be in range. He is going to kick the shit out of Stipe, most likely
Stipe isn't some explosive point fighter who can bridge the gap, so what does he do? What's the game plan?
As I recall, Stipe throws punches. How is that enough to give Jones trouble? Jones isn't even going to be in range. He is going to kick the shit out of Stipe, most likely
Stipe isn't some explosive point fighter who can bridge the gap, so what does he do? What's the game plan?