If Stipe survives Cormiers wrestling he should be able to hold off Jones

DC was old, obese and had back problems in their 2nd and 3rd fight. But like everyone has said JJ and Stipe have seen better days themselves.



Stipe can definitely out strike and outwork Jon Jones if he doesn't give him too much respect BUT I am afraid he will. Stipe will respect Jones wrestling to a point where he will feel like his best chances wont be on the ground.



Stipe really needs to bully Jon Jones. Channel his inner Randy Couture and work him against the octagon to break him. Make sure to go forward. Don't allow Jon to sniper you at range



JJ isn't the biggest puncher. Great with using his reach. Great with controlling where the fight goes. Top tier cardio. His takedown skills might be questionable these days if you go off his last couple of fights at LHW