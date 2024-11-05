If Stipe survives Cormiers wrestling he should be able to hold off Jones

I

Intermission

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
32
Reaction score
11
I have a hard time predicting this fight. I just don't know how Stipes wrestling matches up to Jon. Let's assume Stipe handles the wrestling. Then we come down to striking.

As I recall, Stipe throws punches. How is that enough to give Jones trouble? Jones isn't even going to be in range. He is going to kick the shit out of Stipe, most likely

Stipe isn't some explosive point fighter who can bridge the gap, so what does he do? What's the game plan?
 
That fight happened four years ago. Stipe has been retired for the better part of 3 years. He's being trotted out for a final payday and to lose; I'm sure the UFC/WME is hoping violently. Then they can call Jon Jones the best fighter ever after he wins the "Legends Fight" (dumb name) and he can retire as well.
 
Stipe isn't what he once was, but neither is Jones. If Stipe can muster up a good performance, and isn't too far gone, he could win. He isn't Gane and counting him out isn't really smart. Jones struggled against several people that were far lesser than Stipe's opponents at HW.
 
Vegeta12 said:
That fight happened four years ago. Stipe has been retired for the better part of 3 years. He's being trotted out for a final payday and to lose; I'm sure the UFC/WME is hoping violently. Then they can call Jon Jones the best fighter ever after he wins the "Legends Fight" (dumb name) and he can retire as well.
Click to expand...

The passage of time applies to both fighters. Jon has been in a heavyweight fight for 8 mins.
 
joy2day said:
Stipe isn't what he once was, but neither is Jones. If Stipe can muster up a good performance, and isn't too far gone, he could win. He isn't Gane and counting him out isn't really smart. Jones struggled against several people that were far lesser than Stipe's opponent at HW.
Click to expand...
Jones could barely get passed Reyes. Would Reyes beat Stipe?
 
Between your post and thread title, you've managed an unintelligeble thread TS. It is funny though. "Stipe throws punches". Literary gold.
 
DC was old, obese and had back problems in their 2nd and 3rd fight. But like everyone has said JJ and Stipe have seen better days themselves.

Stipe can definitely out strike and outwork Jon Jones if he doesn't give him too much respect BUT I am afraid he will. Stipe will respect Jones wrestling to a point where he will feel like his best chances wont be on the ground.

Stipe really needs to bully Jon Jones. Channel his inner Randy Couture and work him against the octagon to break him. Make sure to go forward. Don't allow Jon to sniper you at range

JJ isn't the biggest puncher. Great with using his reach. Great with controlling where the fight goes. Top tier cardio. His takedown skills might be questionable these days if you go off his last couple of fights at LHW
 
DC couldn't fully train for the second and third fight and fought both with compromised back, it's not really any indicator tbh.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
Only if Jones Beats Stipe, will Pereira Move Up to Heavyweight
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
RedDevilFan
RedDevilFan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,484
Messages
56,454,538
Members
175,228
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top