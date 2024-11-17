  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

So why did Jon ask Stipe out of retirement ?

Trabaho

Trabaho

bleep bloop
@red
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
9,814
Reaction score
8,568
Why not fight Tom, Curitis, Sergei or amyone active ? Why did he ask a guy who is 4 years retired to come out ?
When was the last time Stipe won.
Why did he not fight Stipe 6 years ago ?
Weird choice to give the shot to Stipe. Who is not stupid to turn down a milion dollars. And brag about beatong a HW goat. Like did Jake beaf a boxing goat too.
 
NPCs like Jack 2 Sergei Pavlovich are, once you strip the power punch away, actually pretty shit and bland fighters. No one is getting excited by Jones v Pavlovich. He wanted someone whose marquee value was similar to his own and Pavlovich could walk around any town you can think of all day before someone knew who he was. It was a shit fight but if he came to steal a purse then he needs a partner that can actually help him run away with the money. Tom, Ngannou and Alex would be the only half way interesting fights on the active roster, Stipe was just the path of least resistance
 
Stipe considered by many the UFC HW GOAT at least in modern times.
W looks shit hot as a name on your resume, obviously with context it’s not as good a W as it might seem to a casual in 10 years time, but a lot of legends get passes for dodgy victories in the past without looking at the nuances.
 
Five years, ten years, twenty years from now he can claim it as part of his legacy, still make money off of it. While the percentage of people who realize the truth will decrease over the years.

Also because he hates DC so much that he wanted to retire (reretire?) the guy who retired DC.
 
First two responses nailed it, people in the future won't consider Stipe had not won a fight in four years, just good name on resume, cherry picking.
 
Why make this thread now. Where were you this past year?
 
Jon Jones was dominating the LHW division 6 years ago. He took his time to proper bulk up
 
because it would be an easy fight


He never beat stipe. He beat this shadow of stipe.

Same goes for ppl saying Izzy beat AS. He didnt. He beat AS shadow


In Jon mind, i guess that counts as a legacy fight. Truth its juat a meaningless fight no one was interested

And it counts for nothing in my book.

Its Tom or nothing, Jon. Or you can just retire
 
Not sure , stipe was coming in 2 years off the couch after being brutally ko'd in his last bout.

 
5, 10, 20 yrs from now nobody is going to give a shit who Stipe Miocic is. hell, they don't give a shit about him now and they didn't when he made history and became the UFC HW GOAT. this win means nothing. him staying undefeated is what will be remembered if that in fact happens. but who he beat? nobody gives a shit.

it's like Rocky Maricano. many people have heard of him, but only fight fans know he KO'd Joe Louis. and only real fight fans know Joe Louis was washed up by then, but my point is nobody gives a shit now a days or even knows, and Joe Louis was way more famous than Stipe Miocic and really, the vast majority of Jon's opponents. Rocky Marciano is famous for being undefeated and that's the only thing people care about.
 
the only problem with this argument is that casuals don't know jones is basically undefeated.
 
