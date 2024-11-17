So why did Jon ask Stipe out of retirement ?

TheTickG said: Five years, ten years, twenty years from now he can claim it as part of his legacy, still make money off of it. While the percentage of people who realize the truth will decrease over the years.



Also because he hates DC so much that he wanted to retire (reretire?) the guy who retired DC. Click to expand...

5, 10, 20 yrs from now nobody is going to give a shit who Stipe Miocic is. hell, they don't give a shit about him now and they didn't when he made history and became the UFC HW GOAT. this win means nothing. him staying undefeated is what will be remembered if that in fact happens. but who he beat? nobody gives a shit.it's like Rocky Maricano. many people have heard of him, but only fight fans know he KO'd Joe Louis. and only real fight fans know Joe Louis was washed up by then, but my point is nobody gives a shit now a days or even knows, and Joe Louis was way more famous than Stipe Miocic and really, the vast majority of Jon's opponents. Rocky Marciano is famous for being undefeated and that's the only thing people care about.