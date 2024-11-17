So why did Jon ask Stipe out of retirement ?

Trabaho
Why not fight Tom, Curitis, Sergei or amyone active ? Why did he ask a guy who is 4 years retired to come out ?
When was the last time Stipe won.
Why did he not fight Stipe 6 years ago ?
Weird choice to give the shot to Stipe. Who is not stupid to turn down a milion dollars. And brag about beatong a HW goat. Like did Jake beaf a boxing goat too.
