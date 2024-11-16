Jon is going to have to walk through Stipe like he's nothing to live up to the hype

After being touted as the GOAT for all these months by Dana in the lead up, he's going to have to completely dominate a 42 year old full time fireman with little to no resistence to truly live up to the hype, Ngannou did that to Stipe in their last fight and Stipe was much closer to prime, and then Jon will have to call down Tom after the fight like a true GOAT on a warpath.



Do you think he will?