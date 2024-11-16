  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jon is going to have to walk through Stipe like he's nothing to live up to the hype

After being touted as the GOAT for all these months by Dana in the lead up, he's going to have to completely dominate a 42 year old full time fireman with little to no resistence to truly live up to the hype, Ngannou did that to Stipe in their last fight and Stipe was much closer to prime, and then Jon will have to call down Tom after the fight like a true GOAT on a warpath.

Do you think he will?
 
I am Croatian and for the last two weeks I have been bipolar about this fight...and now 5 hours earlier I saw a video of Stipe walking and almost shed a tear. I feel like I am waiting to go to my funeral..and in Croatia its gonna be early in the morning.
Bro is limping like Dirk Nowitzki.
 
Going by the claims of Jon and Dana, Stipe is a tough fight. And i agree, Stipe WAS a tough fight 5 years ago.
 
The UFC wants Jones to win but not by a landslide like Gane. If that happens the hype for Tom will drop because Jones will be seen as too good. You need Jones to win in the 3 or 4 round by TKO or something.
 
Are you sure its not just his natural gait? The dude has abnormally stubby legs with his abnormally long torso and is bow legged.
 
Link that

compromised 42 year old Stipe could be a meme
 
he's limping? He looks in great shape and in the countdown he looked normal when sparring, that might just be how he walks lol
 
Dana talking about how Jones is the GOAT of all men in earths history for the last year

If he can't walk through a 42 year old full time fireman with a limp when Ngannou did that to a much younger Stipe than the whole thing looks like it's even more of fraud than it already is
 
We gonna ignore that Stipe dog walked ngannou?
 
Five years ago Stipe was lit up on the feet by a 40-year old Daniel Cormier coming off of back surgery to the tune of a heavyweight record 181 significant strikes. Stipe won, but he in no way looked like a tough fight for Jon Jones.
 
It'd actually be better for him if Stipe looks really good but Jones still beats him.
 
I would hope that as the heavyweight champion* of the world he can beat a 42 year old coming off a 4 year retirement and one of the most brutal KOs in MMA history.
 
DC at HW is a different beast than at LHW though. Not counting Gane, when was the last time Jon destroyed anyone? Gus, 6 years ago? Stipes weakness is usually KO power which is hardly Jons specialty.

Jon will be the favorite but I dont think its as onesided as many believe.
 
