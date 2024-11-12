I hespect of Stipe but hes not the HW GOAT.

This narrative is being thrown around so much that it feels like it's being shoved down your throat and force fed to you.



Stipe has 3 title defenses. So did Tim Sylvia. No one called him the HW GOAT. Stipe hasn't done enough to be in HW GOAT talks as a clear cut GOAT. He's simply one of the best HWs in UFC history which is a compliment as it is, but he's not head and shoulders ahead of guys like Werdum, DC and JDS. He's not ahead of Fedor and Nog either.



Ngannou also beat washed up Reem, washed up JDS and washed up AA and he also beat Stipe. I didn't see anyone calling him the HW GOAT. He also beat Blaydes twice and washed up Cain and didnt get knocked dead by Stefan Struve.



Den Waitche and U FIGHT CHEAP are sneaky and setting up a "Win Win" situation for themselves by hyping Stipe as the HW GOAT. This way if Jones wins "he just beat the best HW ever!" and if Stipe wins "he just beat the GOAT and that makes Stipe the HW GOAT!!!"



What a desperate marketing technique from U FIGHT CHEAP. Everyone knows you can't be the GOAT when you duck the real dangerous fights and cherry pick. Everyone knows Jon is ducking. Everyone knows Stipe isn't the HW GOAT.



U FIGHT CHEAP needs to get their shit together