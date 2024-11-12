  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I hespect of Stipe but hes not the HW GOAT.

Ludwig von Mises

Ludwig von Mises

Apr 14, 2024
1,766
3,855
This narrative is being thrown around so much that it feels like it's being shoved down your throat and force fed to you.

Stipe has 3 title defenses. So did Tim Sylvia. No one called him the HW GOAT. Stipe hasn't done enough to be in HW GOAT talks as a clear cut GOAT. He's simply one of the best HWs in UFC history which is a compliment as it is, but he's not head and shoulders ahead of guys like Werdum, DC and JDS. He's not ahead of Fedor and Nog either.

Ngannou also beat washed up Reem, washed up JDS and washed up AA and he also beat Stipe. I didn't see anyone calling him the HW GOAT. He also beat Blaydes twice and washed up Cain and didnt get knocked dead by Stefan Struve.

Den Waitche and U FIGHT CHEAP are sneaky and setting up a "Win Win" situation for themselves by hyping Stipe as the HW GOAT. This way if Jones wins "he just beat the best HW ever!" and if Stipe wins "he just beat the GOAT and that makes Stipe the HW GOAT!!!"

What a desperate marketing technique from U FIGHT CHEAP. Everyone knows you can't be the GOAT when you duck the real dangerous fights and cherry pick. Everyone knows Jon is ducking. Everyone knows Stipe isn't the HW GOAT.

U FIGHT CHEAP needs to get their shit together
 
Stipe has 4 title defenses.

He has 3 in a row in his 1st stint as champ, then a defense against Cormier in his 2nd reign.

As for big Timmeh, he has 3 title defenses total, never strung together 3 back to back like Stipe did.

Whether you think he's the overall GOAT heavyweight can be debated, but he is undoubtedly the best in UFC history.
 
Noone except Fedor will ever be the heavy weight GOAT.

You can be the UFC Hw goat, and this Stipe is a good contender for.
 
He's not the mma hw goat to me, but ufc hw goat is pretty reasonable. Unless you really wanna make the argument that fuckin Tim Sylvia was better lmao. I mean that seems like a waste of time but it's your life.
 
I think overall at HW it goes Fedor then Nog THEN quite a long list depending on what your valuing including Stipe but also people like JDS, Werdum, Cain, Crocop.
 
And he beat Ngannou, who the supposed GOAT and supposed current HW chanp ducked.
 
Why do title defences being consecutive or not make much of a difference? Seems like an arbitrary qualifier to assert as some definitive tiebreaker.

Anyway, obviously Timmeh is not the GOAT either.

The problem with Mumbles the Dinosaur Hunter is he didn't fight anyone younger than Joe Biden in his title run (including the title eliminator fight against Arlovski), except for the opposite in a green Francis who later showed what would happen if he wasn't green.

Werdum, JDS and Cormier in particularly the 3rd fight looked like complete shit. Werdum's 'performance' against Stipe is one of the most embarrassing things ever seen in the octagon.

His reign is highly overrated because of it.
 
Usually posts that include U Fight cheap are full of worthless opinions

Childish nonsense from a 12 year old

Also, Stipe is the UFC HW GOAT right now
 
If Tim Sylvia looked like Brock Lesnar, he’d be much higher ranked. Instead, he was an awkward looking, chubby guy and us jacked sherdoggers couldn’t relate.

There isn’t much to really compare to tbh. I don’t think I’d ever call Stipe the GOAT of the UFC HW division but I mean, who is? A couple more wins and I’ll call Tom the GOAT hw.
 
He is probably the best HW for the UFC in terms of accomplishments. He won 6 title fights. He also put Werdum away in Brazil after Werdum beat Cain for the belt. I will admit Stipe is a bit of an overachiever with his skillset and pedigree. He trains with nobodies but he gets the job done.
 
It seems when the UFC markets him they're not just saying that he's the UFC GOAT, they say GREATEST HW OF ALL TIME.
 
Ive only ever heard Stipe called the UFC HW goat.

I thought we all agreed stipe < Fedor
 
If Tim Sylvia looked like Brock Lesna, then maybe, you know, he wouldn't get KO twice in 45 by Zombie Mercer and Fedor.
More than random shits like title defenses in early UFC I look and how you perform against top opponents.
And Sylvia has altogether two wins over Arlovski, one decision over scum Jeff Monson and his next best victory is Mariusz Pudzianowski?
 
fedor-emelianenko-pride-heavyweight-champion-from-2003-2007-v0-deht2lo77kpc1.jpeg
 
Consecutive title defenses are the thing that separates you from the pack. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport is hard, staying on top is so much harder. It's why GSP, Jones, Aldo, Mighty Mouse, and Anderson are held in such reverence by the mma community. This isn't hard to understand, unless you're a (Dr) mong.

"Hurr durr, how is it different from beating a bunch of guys without a title being on the line?"

Everything else is just your subjective opinion. It doesnt mean anything. You can nitpick every fighter's record and there are far shakier ones out there than Stipe's.

Nobody out here calling Stipe the GOAT off the back of beating middleweights, Hong Man Choi, Zuluzinho and Yuji Nagata. I'd take aging Reem, aging JDS and brainfart Werdum over that all day long.
 
