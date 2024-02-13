shouldn't Edwards vs Muhammad be a HUGE event?

If Edwards vs Muhammad took Place in the O2 Arena in london how would that NOT be a major attraction?



Edwards is from the UK so there you have a hometown champion, Then you have an incredible dense Muslim population in London, who will certainly support a guy named "Belal Muhammad".



North American's may not care because lets be honest, both fighters are terribly boring both in and out of the cage. Most of us see this as an inevitable title fight we dont even care to see, just want them to fight and get it over with so we can see shavkat fight for the title.





But in the UK, This fight would have all the makings of being a massive event.



Why isn't it discussed as a huge fight with lots of earning potential?