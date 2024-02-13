shouldn't Edwards vs Muhammad be a HUGE event?

RockyLockridge

RockyLockridge

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 25, 2013
Messages
22,052
Reaction score
14,478
If Edwards vs Muhammad took Place in the O2 Arena in london how would that NOT be a major attraction?

Edwards is from the UK so there you have a hometown champion, Then you have an incredible dense Muslim population in London, who will certainly support a guy named "Belal Muhammad".

North American's may not care because lets be honest, both fighters are terribly boring both in and out of the cage. Most of us see this as an inevitable title fight we dont even care to see, just want them to fight and get it over with so we can see shavkat fight for the title.


But in the UK, This fight would have all the makings of being a massive event.

Why isn't it discussed as a huge fight with lots of earning potential?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
News Belal Muhammad confirmed as backup fighter for Leon vs. Colby (UFC 296)
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
HHJ
HHJ
W
I feel bad for Edwards
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
CombatCyborg
CombatCyborg
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Belal Muhammad Believes Title Win Against Leon Edwards Means ‘More to His Career’
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,259
Messages
55,068,743
Members
174,585
Latest member
Wokenwoke

Share this page

Back
Top