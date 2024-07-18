Kowboy On Sherdog
Sean Strickland believes his unhinged rants could be the only impediment on the road to his next middleweight title shot.
Strickland dethroned Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 in September 2023 in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Strickland’s short-lived title reign came to an end via a split-decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 this past January. Strickland has since bounced back with a split-decision win over Paulo Costa last month, which many believe should have been scored unanimously in favor of “Tarzan.”
Meanwhile, Du Plessis puts his title on the line against Adesanya in the main event at UFC 305 on Aug. 17 in Perth, Australia. Strickland is now adamant on fighting the winner of that bout next instead of a title eliminator against Robert Whittaker. “Bobby Knuckles” rebounded from a stoppage loss against Du Plessis with a unanimous decision win over Costa followed by a knockout over surging newcomer Ikram Aliskerov in a short-notice matchup.
According to Strickland, Whittaker surpassing him for the title shot would only indicate that the UFC doesn’t want him on a big stage with a microphone.
“I mean it’s known,” he told told Shakiel Mahjouri. “Like, I’m next in line. It ain’t Whittaker, it’s me… If they gave Robert the title shot guys, it’s for one reason. It’s for one reason – they don’t want me holding this [a mic] on main stage. I’m next in line dude. There’s no argument in it, it is a f—-ing fact. If they give Whittaker the title shot, it’s welcome to Bud Light.”
Sean Strickland Believes Controversial Comments Could Keep Him from Next Title Shot
Sean Strickland believes his unhinged rants could be the only impediment on the road to his next middleweight title shot.
