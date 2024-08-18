“I don’t know,” du Plessis said. “Does he want to cry again?” Click to expand...

"Robert Whittaker," du Plessis said. "Robert Whittaker deserves the shot. I think he's being done over. Whittaker beat Costa.



"Sean Strickland's only saving grace is the fact he went to decision with me. That's it. Robert Whittaker beat Costa in a more spectacular fashion, I believe, than Strickland did. Then Whittaker steps up to fight Khamzat, [Chimaev] pulls out, Whittaker fights a nobody in the sense of [Aliskerov] is not in the rankings, he can only lose, and it's a great fighter. Ikram is an amazing fighter, he's really good. Whittaker makes it look like he's fighting an amateur.

"And what does he get for it? Nothing. Then says, 'OK, I'll fight Khamzat again.' So if he beats Khamzat, do you not give him the title shot? He's getting the short end of the stick, unfortunately. That's not on me. I'll fight whoever. Strickland's the fight everyone wants to see, but Whittaker is the one being done over, in my opinion. He's more deserving, but life's not fair."

Du Plessis stopped Israel Adesanya in the fourth round of Saturday’s UFC 305 main event in Perth. UFC CEO Dana White said prior to the bout that Strickland would be next for the winner. At the post-fight press conference, du Plessis was asked about the man he already defeated for the title and if he thinks trash talk with Strickland will get personal once again.Fortunately for du Plessis, middleweight is loaded with stars and talent currently. In an upcoming massive fight at UFC 308 in October, Robert Whittaker faces Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round rebooked co-main event. It will be Whittaker’s third fight of 2024 after beating Paulo Costa at UFC 298 via unanimous decision in February, and then stopping Ikram Aliskerov in the first round at UFC Saudi Arabia in June.Du Plessis gave his thoughts on which fighter in the 185-pound division deserves the next crack at his 185-pound title the most, and he sided with the man he stopped at UFC 290 in July 2023 to earn his championship opportunity.