Du Plessis stopped Israel Adesanya in the fourth round of Saturday’s UFC 305 main event in Perth. UFC CEO Dana White said prior to the bout that Strickland would be next for the winner. At the post-fight press conference, du Plessis was asked about the man he already defeated for the title and if he thinks trash talk with Strickland will get personal once again.

“I don’t know,” du Plessis said. “Does he want to cry again?”
Fortunately for du Plessis, middleweight is loaded with stars and talent currently. In an upcoming massive fight at UFC 308 in October, Robert Whittaker faces Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round rebooked co-main event. It will be Whittaker’s third fight of 2024 after beating Paulo Costa at UFC 298 via unanimous decision in February, and then stopping Ikram Aliskerov in the first round at UFC Saudi Arabia in June.

Du Plessis gave his thoughts on which fighter in the 185-pound division deserves the next crack at his 185-pound title the most, and he sided with the man he stopped at UFC 290 in July 2023 to earn his championship opportunity.

“Robert Whittaker,” du Plessis said. “Robert Whittaker deserves the shot. I think he’s being done over. Whittaker beat Costa.

“Sean Strickland’s only saving grace is the fact he went to decision with me. That’s it. Robert Whittaker beat Costa in a more spectacular fashion, I believe, than Strickland did. Then Whittaker steps up to fight Khamzat, [Chimaev] pulls out, Whittaker fights a nobody in the sense of [Aliskerov] is not in the rankings, he can only lose, and it’s a great fighter. Ikram is an amazing fighter, he’s really good. Whittaker makes it look like he’s fighting an amateur.
“And what does he get for it? Nothing. Then says, ‘OK, I’ll fight Khamzat again.’ So if he beats Khamzat, do you not give him the title shot? He’s getting the short end of the stick, unfortunately. That’s not on me. I’ll fight whoever. Strickland’s the fight everyone wants to see, but Whittaker is the one being done over, in my opinion. He’s more deserving, but life’s not fair.”
www.mmafighting.com

Dricus du Plessis asks if Sean Strickland wants to ‘cry again,’ says Robert Whittaker more deserving of title shot

Dricus du Plessis believes Robert Whittaker deserves a middleweight title shot over Sean Strickland following his UFC 305 win against Israel Adesanya.
Love Dricus, but it's easy to see why he's pushing this angle.

He ran Whittaker the F over just a couple of fights ago, and looked like he had been ran over after a highly competitive 25 minute split decision win with Sean.

I'd want the guy I beat easily over the guy who was super competitive with me as well. I'm betting it took a while for him to heal after that Strickland fight. His face was a mess.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Love Dricus, but it's easy to see why he's pushing this angle.

He ran Whittaker the F over just a couple of fights ago, and looked like he had been ran over after a highly competitive 25 minute split decision win with Sean.

I'd want the guy I beat easily over the guy who was super competitive with me as well. I'm betting it took a while for him to heal after that Strickland fight. His face was a mess.
That and the fact that Sean beat izzy much easier than him while also Whittaker lost twice against Izzy, which both DDP and Sean beat.

I don't like strickland, but he deserves it much more. After Sean, Whittaker is clearly the next in line.
 
Gabe said:
He’s right. If Rob beats Khamzat that will be three in a row including Costa, who Sean just beat. I think Sean should have to take another fight, either against Vettori or Allen-Imavov winner.
I agree the same with Khamzat if he beats a whittaker riding that 2 win streak momentum will earn him TS and more deserving then Strickland who has beaten a washed Costa. Whittaker is the contender killer shark if Khamzat not only beat him but runs thru him I mean there will be no debate
 
Whittaker is an awesome dude, but winning against Aliskerov who was 2 fights removed from the contender series should not earn you a title shot IMO

That said if Khamzat wins, it will be hard to deny him the title shot over Sean. It’s now or never for his career
 
I actually agree, should Rob beat Kamzat thats three in a row vs. Sean who is coming off a loss. That said i would actually prefer they still fight each other in an eliminator.

Allen/Imavov winner could get the shot, add some new blood into the mix. Sick of rematches tbh
 
Pharenheit said:
Whittaker is an awesome dude, but winning against Aliskerov who was 2 fights removed from the contender series should not earn you a title shot IMO

That said if Khamzat wins, it will be hard to deny him the title shot over Sean. It’s now or never for his career
It's not Aliskerov that would be giving him the shot though.

If Rob beats Khamzat, he's clearly on front of Sean imo
 
He doesn't want any of that smoke. Tell Sean to double jab and it's an easy 50-45 this time round.
 
Pharenheit said:
Whittaker is an awesome dude, but winning against Aliskerov who was 2 fights removed from the contender series should not earn you a title shot IMO

That said if Khamzat wins, it will be hard to deny him the title shot over Sean. It’s now or never for his career
Will it? That would be his first ever ranked win at mw?
 
Both angles are acceptable, he's professionally trolling Strickland here, and it's once again hilarious.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Love Dricus, but it's easy to see why he's pushing this angle.

He ran Whittaker the F over just a couple of fights ago, and looked like he had been ran over after a highly competitive 25 minute split decision win with Sean.

I'd want the guy I beat easily over the guy who was super competitive with me as well. I'm betting it took a while for him to heal after that Strickland fight. His face was a mess.
There's no angle to be pushed, he's objectively right in that Whittaker is more deserving than Sean of a title shot. He even said that he's cool with fighting Sean again, you don't even have to click on an article or watch the video, it's in the damn post.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Love Dricus, but it's easy to see why he's pushing this angle.

He ran Whittaker the F over just a couple of fights ago, and looked like he had been ran over after a highly competitive 25 minute split decision win with Sean.

I'd want the guy I beat easily over the guy who was super competitive with me as well. I'm betting it took a while for him to heal after that Strickland fight. His face was a mess.
Because it's the truth? And he has flat out said that he wants the fight the fans want, which is strickland. There's no angle being pushed.
 
fortheo said:
Because it's the truth?
Subjective.

Dricus stopped Rob two fights ago, in a one sided drubbing.

He got by Sean in a close 25 minute SD.

If Khamzat wins, he's literally only fought one guy at MW - The guy Dricus just ran over.
 
