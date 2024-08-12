Well I mean he's not wrong. Izzy vs him was the bigger fight to make. He's also not wrong about the winner of Khamzat Vs Rob overtaking Sean's relevance in regards to a TS. If I were Sean I'd start trying to look for the next available top 5 guy ASAP before he gets past up for Rob or Khamzat. Which definitely will happen unless Izzy wins and really pushes for the Strickland rematch, otherwise the UFC will just make DDP vs Rob 2 or DDP vs Khamzat instead..