If Dricus Du Plessis had gotten his way, he would have been defending his middleweight crown against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 312.
Over the weekend, it was announced that Du Plessis would face Sean Strickland in a championship rematch on Feb. 8 in Sydney, Australia. Du Plessis claimed the 185-pound belt with a split-decision triumph over Strickland at UFC 297 this past January.
“Just for clarification I preferred the Khamzat fight but the rematch is a fight most wanted before Khamzat vs Whittaker,” Du Plessis wrote on social media. “I’m not unhappy with the UFC’s decision. Like I said, I’ll fight the man fans think is the next best guy. He was promised the fight, so Strickland it is.”
Chimaev emerged as an intriguing contender on the heels of a first-round submission triumph against Robert Whittaker in the UFC 308 co-main event this past October. The Chechen-born Swede will still presumably be next in line to face the winner of the Du Plessis-Strickland rematch.
It’s ok bro haha pic.twitter.com/IhOuvpWr8Z
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 7, 2024
