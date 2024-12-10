Media Dricus Du Plessis Preferred Khamzat Chimaev Over Sean Strickland for Next Title Defense

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
97,353
Reaction score
162,546
2167220858.jpg


If Dricus Du Plessis had gotten his way, he would have been defending his middleweight crown against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 312.

www.sherdog.com

Dricus Du Plessis Preferred Khamzat Chimaev Over Sean Strickland for Next Title Defense

If Dricus Du Plessis had gotten his way, he would have been defending his middleweight crown against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 312.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Over the weekend, it was announced that Du Plessis would face Sean Strickland in a championship rematch on Feb. 8 in Sydney, Australia. Du Plessis claimed the 185-pound belt with a split-decision triumph over Strickland at UFC 297 this past January.

“Just for clarification I preferred the Khamzat fight but the rematch is a fight most wanted before Khamzat vs Whittaker,” Du Plessis wrote on social media. “I’m not unhappy with the UFC’s decision. Like I said, I’ll fight the man fans think is the next best guy. He was promised the fight, so Strickland it is.”


Just for clarification I preferred the Khamzat fight but the rematch is a fight most wanted before Khamzat vs Withaker. I’m not unhappy with the UFC’s decision like I said I’ll fight the man fans think is the next best guy he was promised the fight so Strickland it is.
— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) December 10, 2024
Click to expand...


Chimaev emerged as an intriguing contender on the heels of a first-round submission triumph against Robert Whittaker in the UFC 308 co-main event this past October. The Chechen-born Swede will still presumably be next in line to face the winner of the Du Plessis-Strickland rematch.


It’s ok bro haha pic.twitter.com/IhOuvpWr8Z
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 7, 2024
Click to expand...



@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
Dricus knows no one wants to see that jab merchant in a title fight again, khamzat vs DDP would have been insane, if DDP didn't get finished in the 1st it would have been a war like the burns or tavares fights
 
Neck&Neck said:
Kham does himself no favours when he posts image of himself with a gun and a caption asking where Strickland is, lol
We will see if he makes it to Australia in February

War King Dricus Always !
Click to expand...
Khamzat vs the Winner in Saudi 2025. ;)
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
2167220858.jpg


If Dricus Du Plessis had gotten his way, he would have been defending his middleweight crown against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 312.

www.sherdog.com

Dricus Du Plessis Preferred Khamzat Chimaev Over Sean Strickland for Next Title Defense

If Dricus Du Plessis had gotten his way, he would have been defending his middleweight crown against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 312.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Over the weekend, it was announced that Du Plessis would face Sean Strickland in a championship rematch on Feb. 8 in Sydney, Australia. Du Plessis claimed the 185-pound belt with a split-decision triumph over Strickland at UFC 297 this past January.

“Just for clarification I preferred the Khamzat fight but the rematch is a fight most wanted before Khamzat vs Whittaker,” Du Plessis wrote on social media. “I’m not unhappy with the UFC’s decision. Like I said, I’ll fight the man fans think is the next best guy. He was promised the fight, so Strickland it is.”





Chimaev emerged as an intriguing contender on the heels of a first-round submission triumph against Robert Whittaker in the UFC 308 co-main event this past October. The Chechen-born Swede will still presumably be next in line to face the winner of the Du Plessis-Strickland rematch.






@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
Click to expand...

What a nice guy. He doesn't want to make Sean cry again in public
 
Eh. I think DDP makes the adjustments and finishes Sean on the ground in the second fight.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Kham does himself no favours when he posts image of himself with a gun and a caption asking where Strickland is, lol
We will see if he makes it to Australia in February

War King Dricus Always !
Click to expand...

You gotta be kidding lmao! It is a reference to Stricklands love for guns. Strickland once said he would use guns against Jon Jones as he would not fight him and he does have alot of guns this is sort of reference that Chimaev also has guns since Strickland can´t fight Chimaev. It is basically light humor
 
Nice to see someone acting like a champ - DDP has a great attitude.

Hopefully he gets the job done and still gets to face Borrz!
 
DDP really needs to make an statement with this Strickland fight and take him out of there. He is not on DDP level that is for sure and DDP needs to show that to everybody and manhandle the shxt of this jab mercant
 
Last edited:
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Nice to see someone acting like a champ - DDP has a great attitude.

Hopefully he gets the job done and still gets to face Borrz!
Click to expand...

He is a respectable Champ he doesn´t run from fights. He has that proper South African upbringing you don´t run from someone but you stand you ground. He has that street gameness
 
octagonation said:
DDP really needs to make an statement with this Strickland fight and take him out of there. He is not on DDP that is for sure and DDP needs to show that to everybody and manhandle the shxt of this jab mercant
Click to expand...

It's hard to finish a guy who takes next to zero risks like Sean. Hopefully DDP can do it, though.
 
Will anyone else feel cheated if Dricus beats Strickland again?
 
Can’t blame DDP. He got badly beat up the last time they fought.

I don’t think DDP could train for a couple months after he fought Strickland.
 
fortheo said:
It's hard to finish a guy who takes next to zero risks like Sean. Hopefully DDP can do it, though.
Click to expand...
that would make it more impressive if he did Ko him and satisfying know strickland's zero risk style still got him ko'd
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
DDP opens as favorite over Strickland, Pereira & underdog to Chimaev
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
3K
TerrorTimmy
TerrorTimmy
Substance Abuse
Media Dricus Du Plessis Says Robert Whittaker is More Deserving of a Title Shot Than Sean Strickland.
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
5K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Unheralded Truth
Media Chimaev says he's going to UFC 312 as a guest fighter!
Replies
18
Views
715
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,307
Messages
56,639,398
Members
175,323
Latest member
IVO_DALMA

Share this page

Back
Top