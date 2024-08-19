DDP opens as favorite over Strickland, Pereira & underdog to Chimaev

Du Plessis (22-2) is expected to make his next title defense against former champion Sean Strickland, a rematch from the UFC 297 headliner that had “Stillknocks”
squeaking by “Tarzan” with a split decision.

That said, current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is also teasing a return to 185 pounds, where he once held the strap. And the winner of Robert Whittaker
vs. Khamzat Chimaev - who collide at UFC 308 - is presumed to have a chance of getting there first.


Here's what the bookies (SportsBetting) set as the opening odds:


Dricus Du Plessis -130
Sean Strickland +110

Dricus Du Plessis -200
Alex Pereira +170

Dricus Du Plessis -185
Robert Whittaker +160

Dricus Du Plessis +170
Khamzat Chimaev -200

UFC 305’s Dricus Du Plessis opens as betting favorite over Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland — but underdog to Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis odds, opening betting lines for upcoming fights against potential challengers including Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, and Khamzat Chimaev after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 last weekend in Perth.
I'm a huge fan of Khamzat but reality is the fact his team didnt release his health issue must mean it's very serious. He also went from Kamaru being his biggest threat to now DDP. That's a big difference in size. Also there's the fact that even Jon Jones looked rusty when he was inactive against OSP so it's fair to ask the question what will Khamzat look like when he returns?

Also he still has to get past Robert...based on Sherbro 6'5 knowledge Robert is custom made to defeat Khamzat. Not sure he makes it to the fight much less wins but if he does DDP is up next and that seems unrealistic given his health issue.
 
not sure about the chimaev part but the rest makes sense. maybe make chimaev a slight favourite

Please please keep the betting line -200 Khamzat +175 DDP I will be set for life
Thinkin the same thing, I got money on DDP finishing him if we go there
 
I thought Strickland won the first fight. Rematch is a pick 'em.

Alex at 205, I think Alex by KO. He stood with Izzy, if he stands with Alex he's going to sleep. Alex cutting and moving down changes things.

He wrecks Bobby again.

He beats Chimaev, too.
 
That's crazy to have zat as a favorite, he would have to finish DDp early bc no way his cardio would last through rounds 4 n 5.
 
hazmat seems like an easy fight for ddp. bore would be giving up all his usual advantages, and also giving ddp a gift with his suspect conditioning. he might survive the first or second round, but he’ll probably end up tapping to strikes in the third.
 
fuckin khamzat, one minute goof is telling us he's at deaths door, then about 2 week later i see a video of him throwing rocks in the woods?
Once, there was a boy who liked to throw things. He started out throwing eggs. Then, he threw the big game. Then, he threw back a shot of whiskey. Then he threw up. Then he got thrown out of the house, and then he moved into a van down by the river!

tumblr_mhbu5n4czp1qfr6udo1_400.gif
 
I can't see him -200 v Poatan at 205. If so I might bet my entire savings on that.

Ddp is great but his strikes are looping shots Alex easily counters with a left n kos him.

Izzys ko power is precision and timing mostly he's the best at it. Alex has that to but he's more just sheer power he doesn't even need to hit you clean to rock you.
 
