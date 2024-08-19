DDP opens as favorite over Strickland, Pereira & underdog to Chimaev

I'm a huge fan of Khamzat but reality is the fact his team didnt release his health issue must mean it's very serious. He also went from Kamaru being his biggest threat to now DDP. That's a big difference in size. Also there's the fact that even Jon Jones looked rusty when he was inactive against OSP so it's fair to ask the question what will Khamzat look like when he returns?



Also he still has to get past Robert...based on Sherbro 6'5 knowledge Robert is custom made to defeat Khamzat. Not sure he makes it to the fight much less wins but if he does DDP is up next and that seems unrealistic given his health issue.