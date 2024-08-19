DDP opens as favorite over Strickland, Pereira & underdog to Chimaev

Unheralded Truth
Du Plessis (22-2) is expected to make his next title defense against former champion Sean Strickland, a rematch from the UFC 297 headliner that had “Stillknocks”
squeaking by “Tarzan” with a split decision.
That said, current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is also teasing a return to 185 pounds, where he once held the strap. And the winner of Robert Whittaker
vs. Khamzat Chimaev - who collide at UFC 308 - is presumed to have a chance of getting there first.
Here's what the bookies (SportsBetting) set as the opening odds:
Dricus Du Plessis -130
Sean Strickland +110
Dricus Du Plessis -200
Alex Pereira +170
Dricus Du Plessis -185
Robert Whittaker +160
Dricus Du Plessis +170
Khamzat Chimaev -200
UFC 305’s Dricus Du Plessis opens as betting favorite over Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland — but underdog to Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus Du Plessis odds, opening betting lines for upcoming fights against potential challengers including Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, and Khamzat Chimaev after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 last weekend in Perth.
www.mmamania.com