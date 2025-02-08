  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

PBP UFC 312 - Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 2/8 at 10pm ET

Jackonfire

Jackonfire

BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 14, 2009
Messages
68,896
Reaction score
98,406
wF0nJUR.jpg




Main card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
185: Dricus du Plessis (22-2) vs. Sean Strickland (29-6)
115: Weili Zhang (25-3) vs. Tatiana Suarez (11-0)
HW: Justin Tafa (7-4, 1NC) vs. Tallison Teixeira (7-0)
205: Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (12-2)
170: Jake Matthews (20-7) vs. Francisco Prado (12-2)



How to Watch UFC 312

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 312

The Ultimate Fighting Championship brings business back to Australia for the first time in some six months on Saturday in Sydney.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



UFC 312 ‘Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC 312 ‘Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 312 coverage will begin Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 312: 2.8 11:59pm ET Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland
Replies
3
Views
190
Krixes
Krixes
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 312: 2.8 11:59pm ET Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
79
helax
helax
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 305 Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 8/17 at 10pm ET
170 171 172
Replies
3K
Views
69K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 2-8
Replies
6
Views
182
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 312: 2.8 10pm ET Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado
Replies
0
Views
35
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,060
Messages
56,869,710
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top