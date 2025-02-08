Jackonfire
Main card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
185: Dricus du Plessis (22-2) vs. Sean Strickland (29-6)
115: Weili Zhang (25-3) vs. Tatiana Suarez (11-0)
HW: Justin Tafa (7-4, 1NC) vs. Tallison Teixeira (7-0)
205: Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (12-2)
170: Jake Matthews (20-7) vs. Francisco Prado (12-2)
How to Watch UFC 312
The Ultimate Fighting Championship brings business back to Australia for the first time in some six months on Saturday in Sydney.
UFC 312 ‘Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 312 coverage will begin Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
