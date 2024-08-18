Kowboy On Sherdog
Du Plessis and Adesanya went toe-to-toe in an entertaining championship bout at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Saturday night. While Du Plessis had some early success, Adesanya started finding momentum as the fight progressed, visibly edging past the champ on the feet. However, “Stillknocks” rocked Adesanya with a blistering flurry in the fourth round and almost immediately sunk in a rear-naked choke to earn the finish.
Sean Strickland, who lost his title to Du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297 this past January, has long been adamant on fighting only for the title next. Strickland called for a rematch against Du Plessis in the immediate aftermath of the UFC 305 main event.
“Time for war Dutch man,” Strickland wrote.
When a fan suggested South Africa as a venue for the potential matchup, Strickland went into a full-fledged tirade on the country.
Haha me behind a mic in an apartheid country haha it will be great
I've been to South Africa. It didn't look over to me............
Yeah and I seen a bunch of white people living in gated compounds and a bunch of poor people living in buildings with missing walls.. orphanages filled with black kids. Didn't see one white kid there. Just because you say it's over doesn't make it over
Well after you utterly steal everything from them and you say "good luck were equal" lmao....... come on
Crazy bro I've been there... nothing about it is equal there.. Zero
The former champ would prefer fighting in Vegas although he doesn’t mind traveling to enemy territory.
Vegas man.. I always travel. Let me fight in my country.. unless you want me to go fix south Africa. We can go to Africa and fight infront of a bunch of white people lmao
Du Plessis’ win over Adesanya also had former middleweight champ Alex Pereira contemplating a move back down to 185 pounds. “Poatan” knocked out Adesanya to win the title in 2022 and lost it via a knockout in a rematch the next year before moving up to light heavyweight, where he claimed the title with a victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. Pereira has since defended his title twice and is booked for a third defense against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 on Oct. 5. Pereira posted a picture with Du Plessis’ UFC 305 win playing in the background.
“Coming down to 185 one more time,” Pereira wrote in the caption.
