Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira React to Dricus Du Plessis' Title Defense at UFC 305

Dricus Du Plessis has multiple eyes on his him after his first successful middleweight title defense.


Du Plessis and Adesanya went toe-to-toe in an entertaining championship bout at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Saturday night. While Du Plessis had some early success, Adesanya started finding momentum as the fight progressed, visibly edging past the champ on the feet. However, “Stillknocks” rocked Adesanya with a blistering flurry in the fourth round and almost immediately sunk in a rear-naked choke to earn the finish.

Sean Strickland, who lost his title to Du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297 this past January, has long been adamant on fighting only for the title next. Strickland called for a rematch against Du Plessis in the immediate aftermath of the UFC 305 main event.

“Time for war Dutch man,” Strickland wrote.

When a fan suggested South Africa as a venue for the potential matchup, Strickland went into a full-fledged tirade on the country.

The former champ would prefer fighting in Vegas although he doesn’t mind traveling to enemy territory.

Du Plessis’ win over Adesanya also had former middleweight champ Alex Pereira contemplating a move back down to 185 pounds. “Poatan” knocked out Adesanya to win the title in 2022 and lost it via a knockout in a rematch the next year before moving up to light heavyweight, where he claimed the title with a victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. Pereira has since defended his title twice and is booked for a third defense against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 on Oct. 5. Pereira posted a picture with Du Plessis’ UFC 305 win playing in the background.

“Coming down to 185 one more time,” Pereira wrote in the caption.

Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira React to Dricus Du Plessis' Title Defense at UFC 305

Dricus Du Plessis has multiple eyes on his him after his first successful middleweight title defense.
There are only two things I can't stand in this world... People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Dutch.

War Strickland
 
Strickland complaining about always having to travel to fight, when he's talking about fighting an african who has had to travel to a different continent for every single one of his ufc fights.
 
Have them fight in Strickland’s territory…jail.

Book it Dana
 
Am I reading this right? The skinhead is attacking South Africa for apartheid?
 
Strickland can go volunteer in South Africa if it's that important to him.
 
Sean "It Doesn't Look Over To Me" Strickland being based af as usual. Can you imagine him going full heel in SA and inciting political unrest for a fuckin MMA fight??

For once, Strickland is actually the voice of reason. These are strange times we're living in.
 
