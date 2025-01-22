BoxerMaurits
Smart move ?
Cheap psychological trick by Sean to try and make DDP look like a chicken if he chooses to grapple and wrestle Sean.I mean, Dricus didn't go berserk trying to wrestle the first time, so I'm not sure why Sean even felt the need to mention that.
The fight was primarily decided on the feet, and it was very competitive.
Sean has good TDD, so he should just focus on keeping that sharp and being more offense minded this time around if he wants to grab the strap back.
Yeah, Strickland just pitter, pattered him last time... you can barely even tell Dricus was in a fight at all...lol @ "settle this shit" from a point fighter that lost last time then point fought his way to an unimpressive win over Costa for an insta-title shot
I think it has already backfired TBH. It doesn't come across as a manly, confident request.