Sean Strickland asks DDP for 'Stand and Bang' Pact, No Grappling or Wrestling

Who wins the Rematch?

lol @ "settle this shit" from a point fighter that lost last time then point fought his way to an unimpressive win over Costa for an insta-title shot
 
how are you going to ask for that when DDP was initiating practically every exchange and all this dude did was jab and back up? he doesn't even know what standing and banging means. you have to STAND and throw powerful combinations, not move back and throw a single jab.
 
I mean, Dricus didn't go berserk trying to wrestle the first time, so I'm not sure why Sean even felt the need to mention that.

The fight was primarily decided on the feet, and it was very competitive.

Sean has good TDD, so he should just focus on keeping that sharp and being more offense minded this time around if he wants to grab the strap back.
 
The only time I respect these “Agreements” is when the guy with the obviously greater skill chooses to agree to fight using the style he is not so “great” at, or if the guys are both good at stand up and both choose to give the fans a show eg Max vs Tuporia

For example, if Islam said let’s stand and bang vs Dustin, that works, everyone respects it. But Dustin can’t say “let’s stand and bang” to Islam. That’s a cheap trick to try and avoid the suffocating grappling that Islam brings.

In this Case, Sean wants to dictate where the fight takes place ( on the feet) to in an attempt to escape the suffocating DDP grappling, and put DDP on the defensive where if he says NO, he appears to be a chicken, if he says yes, he has taken Sean’s bait.
 
Cheap psychological trick by Sean to try and make DDP look like a chicken if he chooses to grapple and wrestle Sean.
 
Such a weak request.

You are in mixed martial arts buddy, go fight Jake Paul if all you can do is “stand and bang”.
 
Yeah, Strickland just pitter, pattered him last time... you can barely even tell Dricus was in a fight at all...
maxresdefault.jpg
 
Du Plessis will absolutely clown him for this, and rightfully so.
 
I think it has already backfired TBH. It doesn't come across as a manly, confident request.
 
