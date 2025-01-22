The only time I respect these “Agreements” is when the guy with the obviously greater skill chooses to agree to fight using the style he is not so “great” at, or if the guys are both good at stand up and both choose to give the fans a show eg Max vs Tuporia



For example, if Islam said let’s stand and bang vs Dustin, that works, everyone respects it. But Dustin can’t say “let’s stand and bang” to Islam. That’s a cheap trick to try and avoid the suffocating grappling that Islam brings.



In this Case, Sean wants to dictate where the fight takes place ( on the feet) to in an attempt to escape the suffocating DDP grappling, and put DDP on the defensive where if he says NO, he appears to be a chicken, if he says yes, he has taken Sean’s bait.